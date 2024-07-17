Shivaji's 'wagh nakh' brought to India for display. All you need to know

A tiger claw-shaped weapon or 'wagh nakh' used by Maratha warrior king Shivaji has been brought to Mumbai from a London museum on Wednesday, Maharashtra's culture minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said. A tiger claw-shaped weapon or 'wagh nakh' used by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has been brought to Mumbai from a London museum on Wednesday. (File photo)

The 'wagh nakh' will be taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Sangrahalay (museum) in Satara in western Maharashtra, where it will be displayed from July 19. It will be displayed in Maharashtra for three years as per an agreement with the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

"The wagh nakh has landed," Mungantiwar told news agency PTI in response to a question, but did not divulge any further details.

ALSO READ| State denies historian’s claim, says wagh nakh belonged to Shivaji

Earlier, on Tuesday, Maharashtra excise minister Shambhuraj Desai had said that the wagh nakh would be accorded a grand welcome in Satara. Desai had reviewed the security arrangements at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Sangrahalay (museum) in the district on Tuesday. He had informed that the weapon has a bulletproof cover. The weapon will be kept at a museum in Satara for seven months, he said.

"After a lot of efforts, the wagh nakh is being brought to Maharashtra due to successful efforts of the government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde," Desai said.

About the 'wagh nakh'

The 'wagh nakh' holds historical importance for millions of people in India. It is believed that the 'wagh nakh' was used by Shivaji to kill Bijapur Sultanate's general Afzal Khan in 1659.

As per historical accounts, the Maratha ruler killed Afzal Khan at the foot of Pratapgarh Fort in the present-day Satara district of Maharashtra. In the Battle of Pratapgad, the Marathas defeated the Adilshahi forces led by Khan. The killing was a turning point in history as it helped Shivaji to establish the Maratha Empire's rule.

Recently, there was a claim by historian Indrajit Sawant that the 'wagh nakh' being brought from London didn't belong to Shivaji. Sawant claimed that original 'wagh nakh' used by Shivaji was in possession of his descendants in Satara. However, Maharashtra government rejected such claims.

“It is unfortunate that doubts are being raised about Shivaji’s wagh nakh,” Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Mungantiwar said.

“In response to our queries, the museum sent us a picture of the specially designed box for the wagh nakh, on which it is stated that it is the same wagh nakh with which Shivaji killed the Mughal general,” Mungantiwar said, adding that the box itself was made in 1825.