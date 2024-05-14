 Shivamogga gang war key accused shot at in Kote: Police | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Shivamogga gang war key accused shot at in Kote: Police

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
May 14, 2024 07:38 AM IST

On May 8, a gang of eight-ten men armed with lethal weapons attempted to murder their rival gang member Mohammed Yasin.

The key accused of the gang war in Shivamogga that killed three men, was shot at during an encounter in Kote on Monday, police said.

On Monday, the police had tried to apprehend Shoaib, also known as 'Anda', a notorious sheeter and the key accused in the case, on the basis of a tip-off (File photo)
On Monday, the police had tried to apprehend Shoaib, also known as ‘Anda’, a notorious sheeter and the key accused in the case, on the basis of a tip-off (File photo)

On May 8, a gang of eight-ten people armed with lethal weapons came on five bikes and attempted to murder their rival gang member Mohammed Yasin, who was near a mutton stall. In retaliation, Yasin’s gang attacked them, killing two people.

The deceased were identified as Shoeb (35), resident of Tunga Nagara, Mohammed Ghouse (30), resident of Doddapete in Shivamogga and Mohammed Yasin (36). The police said the clash was between two gangs - one led by Imran Qureshi, proprietor of a mutton shop, and his rival, M Adil. Following the violent skirmish, the Kote police had rounded up 16 people associated with both factions. Shoaib, aligned with Adil’s group, managed to evade the arrest.

On Monday, the police had tried to apprehend Shoaib, also known as ‘Anda’, a notorious sheeter and the key accused in the case, on the basis of a tip-off. When Shivamogga rural station PSI Kumar and head constable Annappa went to arrest Shoaib, from a residence in Birnakere, he had allegedly launched an attack on Annappa with a sharp weapon in a bid to evade arrest. Following this, PSI Kumar shot at Shoaib’s leg in self-defence.

Kote police inspector N Gurubasavaraj said: “The incident occurred at 6.30am when a police team headed by sub-inspector Kumar attempted to arrest the accused. When the accused, Shoaib, attacked the police team with a machete, a police officer shot one round at his leg.” Shoaib and the injured constable Annappa were promptly rushed to district Mc Gyan Hospital for medical attention. The police said that both their conditions were reported to be stable.

“Two separate cases were registered in connection with three murders, and 16 accused have been arrested so far. About 24 people have been accused of the incident. Shoaib is one of the accused in the murder of Yasin Qureshi,” Gurubasavaraj added.

The police said that Shoaib was previously booked in five criminal cases.

News / Cities / Bengaluru / Shivamogga gang war key accused shot at in Kote: Police

© 2024 HindustanTimes
