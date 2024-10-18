Shivamogga tahsildar dies of heart attack in Bengaluru: Police

Body of a 56-year-old Jakkanna Gowda, a tahsildar from Shivamogga district, was found on Thursday in Bengaluru, police said, adding that the initial probe has revealed that he might have died due to heart attack. The deceased had been staying at Vaibhav Lodge reportedly for court-related work since October 14 (File photo)

Upparapet police inspector T Maruthi said that Gowda had been staying at Vaibhav Lodge reportedly for court-related work since October 14. He said that the deceased’s family approached the police as they had not been able to contact him since October 16.

He said: “After receiving information from the Teerthahalli police, we tracked Gowda’s mobile location to the lodge. A team soon reached the lodge, forced the door open, and found his body.”

“The post-mortem was completed at Victoria Hospital, and the body was handed over to the family after completing all legal formalities. Doctors have ruled out foul play. He probably died of heart attack but we are continuing our investigation,” he added.