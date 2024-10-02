Shivneri Sundari hostesses on Mumbai-Pune bus; Sena leader calls scheme 'perverted'

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday announced its new initiative - 'Shivneri Sundaris' - for the e-Shivneri buses operating between Mumbai and Pune. Under the 'Shivneri Sundaris' initiative, which is aimed to enhance the travel experience, trained hostesses would welcome and assist passengers during the journey. According to MSRTC, passengers will receive high-quality assistance from Shivneri Sundaris. (Representational)

According to MSRTC, passengers will receive high-quality assistance from Shivneri Sundaris at no extra cost. The board is also planning to introduce an innovative scheme in the future to further improve the service standards of the e-Shivneri buses.

What will be the role of Shivneri Sundari?

Much like a flight hostess, the foremost responsibility of the 'Shivneri Sundari' will be to provide travel-related information by answering queries, taking suggestions and feedback and assisting passengers with basic amenities such as water, newspapers, and magazines, TOI reported quoting MSRTC official.

Shivneri Sundaris will be equipped with first aid and a medical kit to offer basic medical assistance if required.

The bus hostesses will also ensure the cleanliness of the bus in addition to monitoring air conditioning and temperature inside the bus. It will also be Shivneri Sundari's responsibility to promptly inform the driver and the MSRTC authorities of any technical issue.

Notably, unlike the air hostesses, the Shivneri Sundries will not serve food inside the bus but there will be a halt en route for the passengers. However, they will assist senior citizens, women, and children while boarding and alighting the bus.

'Perverted, Misogynist': Priyanka Chaturvedi on Shivneri Sundari scheme

Soon after the announcement, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took to X, formerly Twitter, to call the new 'Shivneri Sundaris' initiative “a highly perverted and misogynistic idea.”

“The tabletop dancers of Goa who were high on khoke and gaddari have come up with this highly perverted and misogynistic idea of ‘Shivneri Sundaris’ who will ‘serve’ passengers travelling in Shivneri buses between Mumbai-Pune and to ‘enhance the travel experience of passengers,” Chaturvedi wrote on X alongside a news clip announcing the scheme.

The Shiv Sundari hostess will be assigned a seat at the front of the bus and will have a small cabinet containing the necessary supplies.