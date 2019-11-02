Shivraj Chouhan asks Kamal Nath to revoke decision to allow bars at liquor stores in MP

india

Updated: Nov 02, 2019 09:31 IST

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has threatened agitation against the incumbent Kamal Nath government, if it didn’t rescind decision to allow liquor shops in the state to operate bars. Chouhan said the move will lead to increase in crime against women and the government was playing with people’s health and public order in the name of enhancing revenue.

“It will lead to an increase in crime, especially against women,” the BJP vice president said on the Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day.

He also criticized promotion of liquor consumption during Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary celebrations since Gandhi was against alcohol.

The Kamal Nath government recently decided to relax the rules for setting up bars at liquor shops and also at resorts in the vicinity of core areas of reserve forests to promote tourism and enhance the revenues.

Chouhan also accused the Kamal Nath government of diverting attention from its failure to distribute relief to the rain-affected farmers in the state by blaming the centre.

MP government had said it would protest against the Centre for not releasing funds to help the state’s farmers in distress. Kamal Nath government had also sought to know if BJP’s 28 MPs from the state had done anything to make the Centre release funds.

Chouhan hit back at the Congress government by asking if any party MP had staged protests when the BJP-ruled state was struggling to get aid from the then UPA government at the Centre.

“All these are diversionary tactics as the state government is unable to distribute relief to farmers despite having funds,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan also asked the state government to reconsider its proposal to serve eggs under the midday meal scheme at schools.

