Shivraj Singh Chouhan hails Madhya Pradesh budget, praises CM Yadav and Devda

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed the budget presented by the Madhya Pradesh government, stating that it will give impetus and new direction to the development of the state. "I heartily congratulate state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda for the budget. New Delhi, Feb 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(Sansad TV)

This is the budget of developed Madhya Pradesh aimed at creating the developed India of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. This budget will give a new momentum and direction to the development of the state and public welfare," Chouhan said.

The Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister was talking to reporters after attending the presentation of the Yadav government's second budget from the Speaker's Gallery in the state assembly. On the one hand, adequate provision has been made for infrastructure (development), while on the other hand, all efforts have been made in the budget to increase agriculture-related activities and attract investment, he said. "Be it agriculture, irrigation, allied sectors of agriculture, rural development or urban development, historic provisions have been made in it," Chouhan said. "For women, whether it is Ladli Behna Yojana or Ladli Laxmi Yojana or other schemes for their welfare, unprecedented provisions have been made for them in this budget," he said.

For the welfare of farmers, youth and the poor, this budget will definitely prove to be a milestone, he added. Minister Devda presented a ₹4.21 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 with no new taxes while announcing new schemes for the development of religious sites. The outlay is 15 per cent more as compared to the last fiscal.