Shivraj Singh Chouhan is like Sachin Tendulkar, says Rahul Gandhi. It is a barb

Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched his party’s campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a stinging attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing the chief minister of following in the centre’s footsteps and making thousands “hollow promises” that he hadn’t kept.

Gandhi had a Sachin Tendulkar analogy in his barb. When Sachin Tendulkar, the prolific run-scorer across all formats of cricket, came on the pitch, the Congress president said, everyone knew that he would score runs for the country and was known as a run-making machine.

“There is a similar kind of a machine in Madhya Pradesh... Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It churns out promises, hollow promises,” Gandhi said.

At last count, the Congress president said Chouhan had made 21,000 announcements and promises.

“On the one hand, PM Modi makes a hollow promise, that farmers will get the right prices... What he says gets repeated here,” Gandhi said before he got down to lashing out at the central government for the Rafale fighter jet deal and fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya’s fleeing the country in 2016.

First Published: Sep 17, 2018 19:04 IST