MP exam’s 10 toppers from same college, made same mistakes; CM orders probe

Madhya chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday ordered an inquiry into an alleged irregularity in the recruitment examination of farmers’ welfare and agriculture department.

The top ten candidates, who appeared in the exam conducted for appointing agriculture officers by the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) (popularly known as Vyapam) on February 10 and 11, committed the same mistakes and scored similar marks in different sections of the question paper, apart from several other suspicions raising coincidences, as seen in the answer sheet provided by MPPEB.

Other candidates, who appeared in the exam, raised an alarm after they found that all these ten candidates belonged to the Chambal division, had the same caste, graduated from the same college and had similar academic records.

According to an official, the chief minister asked the chairman of MPPEB and principal secretary of the agriculture department to probe the matter and submit a report in this regard.

The examination was held for 823 posts in the agriculture department and the answer sheets were released on February 17 with the list of probable selected candidates. It was then that suspicion was raised over the authenticity of the exam in the backdrop of the infamous rigging of the entrance examination to medical colleges in 2013-14, popularly known as the Vyapam scam.

Not only were the toppers from one region and caste, but they also had poor academic background but ended up scoring the highest marks in the recruitment exam, which doesn’t have any provision of an interview to qualify.

A candidate Radhe Jat from Bhopal said, “The top ten scorers completed their Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) degrees from a government agriculture college in Gwalior. Almost all the candidates completed their four-year degrees in five or more years.”

“The suspicion increased when the MPPEB released the answer sheets on February 17 with wrong answers to three questions. The top scorers also wrote the same wrong answers in their answer sheets. We don’t know whether it is a coincidence or a conspiracy, but how is it possible that they all gave wrong answers, especially to basic questions studied in class 11,” said another candidate Sachit Anand from Satna.

One of the top scorers, who scored full marks in the maths section, had failed in the statistics exam at least four times and completed his degree in eight years, he added.

The candidates also raised questions on the company which was outsourced by MPPEB to conduct the exam.

“MPPEB allowed a blacklisted company NSEIT to conduct the exam. NSEIT is the same company that was blacklisted by UP after a question paper of sub-inspector recruitment examination got leaked in 2017. The incidents of leak of question papers were also reported in other exams including the teacher recruitment test in Tamil Nadu and protection officer test of Railways,” said Rajesh Singh from Gwalior, a candidate.