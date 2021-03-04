Indore ranks ninth in Centre's Ease of Living Index 2020, gets CM's praises

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday congratulated the administration of Indore after the city featured in the list of top 10 cities in the Ease of Living Index released by the Centre. Indore was ranked the ninth-best city among cities with over a million population.

Chouhan took to Twitter to congratulate the city, saying “Indore is not only achieving new heights on all frontiers but is also giving strong competition to other cities of the country. Our motive is to bring a positive change in the lifestyle of the citizens.”

The chief minister also lauded the Bhopal and Indore administrations after the cities were ranked first and third respectively in the Municipal Performance Index released by the central government. “Moment of joy for us as Indore secured 1st and Bhopal secured 3rd rank in the #MunicipalPerformanceIndex issued by the @MoHUA_India [ministry of housing and urban affairs]. I congratulate each & every citizen, public representatives and the whole team of administration of both the cities for this remarkable feat,” Chouhan tweeted.

The minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri released the Ease of Living Index and the Municipal Performance Index. Two lists - cities with more than a million population and less than a million population - were released based on the assessment of 111 cities done in 2020. While Bengaluru topped the list of cities with more than a million population, Shimla was ranked first in those with less than a million population. Surat and Bhopal follow Indore as the highest-ranked municipalities while Guwahati, Kota and Srinagar ranked lowest. Among municipalities catering to a population of less than a million, New Delhi Municipal Council ranks first, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar. Shillong, Imphal and Kohima municipalities were ranked lowest in that list.