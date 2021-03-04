IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Indore ranks ninth in Centre's Ease of Living Index 2020, gets CM's praises
“Indore is not only achieving new heights on all frontiers but is also giving strong competition to other cities of the country," the chief minister said. (HT Photo)
“Indore is not only achieving new heights on all frontiers but is also giving strong competition to other cities of the country," the chief minister said. (HT Photo)
india news

Indore ranks ninth in Centre's Ease of Living Index 2020, gets CM's praises

  • Indore was ranked the ninth-best city among cities with over a million population.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:21 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday congratulated the administration of Indore after the city featured in the list of top 10 cities in the Ease of Living Index released by the Centre. Indore was ranked the ninth-best city among cities with over a million population.

Chouhan took to Twitter to congratulate the city, saying “Indore is not only achieving new heights on all frontiers but is also giving strong competition to other cities of the country. Our motive is to bring a positive change in the lifestyle of the citizens.”

Also read | Lack of data makes Bengal lone state which didn’t appear in Ease of Living index

The chief minister also lauded the Bhopal and Indore administrations after the cities were ranked first and third respectively in the Municipal Performance Index released by the central government. “Moment of joy for us as Indore secured 1st and Bhopal secured 3rd rank in the #MunicipalPerformanceIndex issued by the @MoHUA_India [ministry of housing and urban affairs]. I congratulate each & every citizen, public representatives and the whole team of administration of both the cities for this remarkable feat,” Chouhan tweeted.

The minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep Singh Puri released the Ease of Living Index and the Municipal Performance Index. Two lists - cities with more than a million population and less than a million population - were released based on the assessment of 111 cities done in 2020. While Bengaluru topped the list of cities with more than a million population, Shimla was ranked first in those with less than a million population. Surat and Bhopal follow Indore as the highest-ranked municipalities while Guwahati, Kota and Srinagar ranked lowest. Among municipalities catering to a population of less than a million, New Delhi Municipal Council ranks first, followed by Tirupati and Gandhinagar. Shillong, Imphal and Kohima municipalities were ranked lowest in that list.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
indore cm shivraj singh chouhan ease of living index ministry of housing and urban affairs bhopal
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday he would seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly this weekend to prove he still has the support of majority lawmakers despite the shock defeat of the finance minister in the Senate's elections.(File Photo/REUTERS)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Thursday he would seek a vote of confidence in the National Assembly this weekend to prove he still has the support of majority lawmakers despite the shock defeat of the finance minister in the Senate's elections.(File Photo/REUTERS)
india news

Ready to sit in opposition, says Imran Khan ahead of crucial trust vote

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:29 PM IST
  • Imran Khan insisted that he wouldn’t abandon his campaign against corruption even if loses the trust vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Indore is not only achieving new heights on all frontiers but is also giving strong competition to other cities of the country," the chief minister said. (HT Photo)
“Indore is not only achieving new heights on all frontiers but is also giving strong competition to other cities of the country," the chief minister said. (HT Photo)
india news

Indore ranks ninth in Centre's Ease of Living Index 2020, gets CM's praises

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:21 PM IST
  • Indore was ranked the ninth-best city among cities with over a million population.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Reuters)
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (Reuters)
india news

Odisha govt has data on number of people under OBC category: Dharmendra Pradhan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:52 PM IST
  • Pradhan, who has written at least three letters to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik demanding immediate implementation of 27 per cent quota for OBC category, in a statement said that his demand for reservation in jobs and education remain unaddressed till date.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla(Shankar Narayan/HT File Photo)
SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla(Shankar Narayan/HT File Photo)
india news

SII writes to PMO proposing reforms in drug regulatory system

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:45 PM IST
"In view of the successful result of this provision for Covid-19 vaccine, this provision should also be implemented for non-Covid-19 vaccines," Prakash Kumar Singh, the Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(From L-R) India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria applause during the inaugural ceremony of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 3, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP)(AFP)
(From L-R) India's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria applause during the inaugural ceremony of the Aero India 2021 Airshow at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore on February 3, 2021. (Photo by Manjunath KIRAN / AFP)(AFP)
india news

Military leaders will have to match political vision behind theaterisation: CDS

By Rahul Singh | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:49 PM IST
  • General Bipin Rawat said the Indian armed forces face greater challenges than any other military in the world and India urgently needs to bring about structural reforms in higher defence and operational organisations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Punjab logs 1,074 Covid new cases; highest single day rise in nearly 5 months

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:53 PM IST
Punjab on Thursday added 1,074 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases and 15 more related deaths which pushed the total caseload and death toll to 185,381 and 5,887 respectively, according to the state health department’s bulletin. Thursday’s tally has been the highest since October 5 last year when 1,062 cases were added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bills passed by the assembly include the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax bill.(Mint)
The bills passed by the assembly include the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax bill.(Mint)
india news

Arunachal assembly passes key bills on GST, regulatory reforms for investors

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • The bills passed by the assembly are the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Bill, the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill, the Arunachal Pradesh Ease of Doing Business Bill and the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akhilesh Yadav also talked about the Bihar elections stating that the grand alliance was going to win but the BJP did not let that happen(PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI)
Akhilesh Yadav also talked about the Bihar elections stating that the grand alliance was going to win but the BJP did not let that happen(PTI Photo/Nand Kumar)(PTI)
india news

Will abolish EVMs if SP comes to power in UP in 2022, says Akhilesh Yadav

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Ayshee Bhaduri, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:14 PM IST
  • Akhilesh Yadav launched a similar attack against EVMs during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections citing news clippings on malfunctioning of EVMs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015. In picture - Narendra Modi with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at the Make in India centre, in Mumbai.(PIB)
This will be the fifth interaction between the two leaders since 2015. In picture - Narendra Modi with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven at the Make in India centre, in Mumbai.(PIB)
india news

PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Swedish counterpart Stefan Löfven on Friday

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:05 PM IST
India and Sweden have warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom, pluralism and rules-based international order, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The TWK, which has come up at Gariahat depot in south Kolkata, has been conceptualised by West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC).(Pixabay)
The TWK, which has come up at Gariahat depot in south Kolkata, has been conceptualised by West Bengal Transport Corporation (WBTC).(Pixabay)
india news

Lack of data makes Bengal lone state which didn’t appear in Ease of Living index

By Joydeep Thakur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:01 PM IST
  • Launched in 2018, the ranking has assumed importance over the years in shaping government policies and determining expenditure priorities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been emphasizing the ease of living along with the ease of doing business as a key policy priority.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The certificate, issued for receiving the free Covid-19 vaccine in the state, carries photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and excerpts of his speech" said Midhun Shah (File photo)
"The certificate, issued for receiving the free Covid-19 vaccine in the state, carries photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and excerpts of his speech" said Midhun Shah (File photo)
india news

EC petitioned to remove PM's photo from Covid-19 vaccine certificate

PTI, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:01 PM IST
In the brief letter, Midhun Shah, who is also the state co-coordinator of the Kerala State Youth Commission, pointed out that the model code of conduct was already in force in the southern state, where Assembly election is scheduled on April 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The PMO said that the event is being held virtually between March 1-5. In picture - Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
The PMO said that the event is being held virtually between March 1-5. In picture - Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to receive CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:58 PM IST
Modi will also deliver the keynote address at the Cambridge Energy Research Associates Week (CERAWeek) via video conferencing, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala (HT File Photo)
Haryana deputy CM Dushyant Chautala (HT File Photo)
india news

‘If specific term like love jihad used…’: Dushyant Chautala’s hint to BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:57 PM IST
Haryana deputy chief minister and JJP leader Dushyant Chautala appeared to have reservations over the use of the term to describe the practice of alleged forceful religious conversions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan speaks at a road show organised by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbon (DGH) in Mumbai, India, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade(REUTERS)
india news

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan nudges Odisha to implement 27% OBC quota

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:50 PM IST
  • Odisha had announced 27% reservation for the OBC/SEBC category in government jobs in 2008 but later slashed it to 11.25% after it violated a Supreme Court cap of 50% on quota.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The official said Mukhtar Ansari has been in the Punjab jail since January 2019 when he was produced there in a local court on a complaint of extortion lodged by a local builder. (Photo HT)
The official said Mukhtar Ansari has been in the Punjab jail since January 2019 when he was produced there in a local court on a complaint of extortion lodged by a local builder. (Photo HT)
india news

'Will open Pandora's Box': Punjab opposes UP govt plea seeking Mukhtar's custody

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Mukhtar Ansari has 10 cases ranging from murder, extortion, cheating and fraud to those under the Gangster Act against him in the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP