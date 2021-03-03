‘Prevention better than cure’: Aviation minister Puri gets Covid-19 vaccine shot
Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and his wife Lakshmi were administered their first shots of the vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Wednesday, the third day of the second phase of India’s vaccination drive against the pandemic.
“Prevention is better than cure. Lakshmi and I became a part of the world’s #LargestVaccinationDrive. Got vaccinated at Yashoda Super Speciality Hospital in Kaushambi,” Puri tweeted, sharing photos of the first vaccine dose being administered to him and his wife. In the photos, the minister and his wife can be seen flashing a ‘V’ sign as the vaccine is administered to them.
Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, too, received his first jab against the viral disease.
Also Read | President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital
India’s immunisation drive is the largest globally and, in its second phase, citizens above the age of 60, and those between 45-59 years old with comorbidities, are eligible for a shot. Most of India’s politicians are above the age of 60 and have thus taken the vaccine in the ongoing second phase. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar were among those who were inoculated on Monday, day 1 of phase 2, while defence minister Rajnath Singh, law minister Ravishankar Prasad were among those who were vaccinated on Tuesday, the second day.
Also Read | ‘Bas ho gaya’: Rajnath Singh receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
India launched its vaccination drive against coronavirus on January 16, with healthcare and frontline workers eligible in the first phase. Earlier in the month, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) announced approval for two vaccines: Oxford University-AstraZeneca’s Covishield, which is being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), and Bharat Biotech International Limited’s Covaxin.
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin is India’s first, and thus far only, home-made shot against Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi hits out at UP govt over crime in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Prevention better than cure’: Aviation minister Puri gets Covid-19 vaccine shot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man gets life sentence for killing wife with sword at family court in Odisha
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
People voted once again for development: Kejriwal on Delhi municipal bypolls win
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP: Man kills wife, two daughters with hammer over suspected illicit relations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Another Vyapam’: Agriculture officers recruitment exam candidates allege fixing
- A candidate questioned by MPPEB allowed a tainted company to conduct the exam. The same company was blacklisted by UP after a question paper of recruitment exam for sub-inspectors got leaked in 2017, he alleged.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Not enough': BJP's Anil Vij on Rahul Gandhi 'accepting' Emergency was a mistake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case
- Justice Gautam Patel on Tuesday heard a defamation suit filed by model and actor Sakshi Malik against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
World Wildlife Day 2021: India seeing steady rise in animal population
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Even though I am innocent': Karnataka minister resigns over alleged sex tape
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No new deaths in 24 States/UTs including MP, Telangana: Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
President Kovind receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at Delhi’s RR hospital
- With today’s vaccination, the President joins the ranks of statesmen and politicians who have gotten vaccinated since the second phase of vaccination started on March 1.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh govt over law and order situation in state
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CM takes first shot of Covid-19 vaccine
- The Chief Minister appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre proposes to take over mine auction, some states oppose
- The amendment also empowers the Central government to auction mines, which the states have failed to auction. Of the 143 such mines listed for auctioning, states have auctioned only 7 since 2015, the amendment said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox