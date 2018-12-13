Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take out ‘Abhar’ yatra

Ruling out his new role at the Centre after the BJP’s defeat in the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, officiating chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed that he would take out an ‘Abhar yatra’ (a rally to express his gratitude to the people for their support) from Rewa in Vindhya region to Mandsaur in Malwa-Nimar region. The commencement date of the rally was yet to be decided, he said.

“I will not go to Centre. I will live in Madhya Pradesh and die in Madhya Pradesh,” he told reporters at the state BJP office.

“I am not a political person. I am emotionally attached with 7.50 crore people of this state and I have resolved to serve them till my last breath,” he added.

First Published: Dec 13, 2018 22:43 IST