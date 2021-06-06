'Shivrajyabhisek' 2021: What it is, the significance and history

The Maharashtrian community in India is celebrating 'Shivrajyabhisek' on Sunday, a day when Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was crowned as king of Maratha Swaraj in 1974. The event proved to be the watershed moment in Maratha history as it also marked the beginning of Hindavi Swarajya in India.

It is also significant to know that on this day, Shivaji was given the title of 'Shakakarta' which means 'founder of an era' in English and 'Chhatrapati' (paramount sovereign). He also took the title of Haindava Dharmodhhaarak (protector of the Hindu faith) during his coronation ceremony in Raigad, a district currently in the Konkan division.

The day is celebrated widely in Maharashtra, especially in Raigad where locals organise a coronation ceremony for Shivaji at Raigad Fort. Many devotees of Shivaji from outside the district also come to Raigad to witness the grand celebrations. They wish each other a happy coronation day, and offer wreaths to the statue of Shivaji.

However, as the state is battling the Covid-19 pandemic this year, celebrations are expected to be curtailed due to the social distancing norms.

Sambhaji Chhatrapati, the 13th direct descendant of Shivaji and a Member of Parliament, on Saturday released a very rare photo of Shivaji-era coin 'Hoan' on social media commemorating to the day. "This year's Shivrajyabhishek Ceremony will be graced by the presence of a rare coin ‘Hoan’, that is part of the antiques of Shivaji Maharaj’s era," he wrote in a Facebook post.

"‘Hoan’ itself exemplified the sovereignty and prosperity of Swarajya established by Shivaji Maharaj. It is not merely a currency, but a symbol of our collective pride, a true national treasure. This antiquity found in the pious soil of Raigad will witness this historic occasion," he also said.

Over the course of his life, Shivaji made history with some of the most significant battles of the Maratha empire. He is mostly known for expanding the Maratha empire and establishing a progressive civil rule with well-structured administrative organisations. He is also revered as the hero of Hindus as he revived ancient Hindu political traditions and court conventions during his rule as King.

