'Shocked, disgusted': Anand Sharma slams 'hooliganism' outside Sibal's house

Congress leader Anand Sharma has said he is "shocked and disgusted" over the protest outside Kapil Sibal's house. Sharma said on Twitter that such attack has brought disrepute to the party.

Reacting to the political turmoil the Congress is facing in Punjab, Sibal had demanded "open dialogue and introspection", questioning the lack of clarity in the decision-making process. This led to protest outside his house by Congress workers who carried placards that read 'Get well soon, Kapil Sibal'.

"Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal's house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned," Sharma said in a series of tweets.

Congress has a history of upholding freedom of expression . differences of opinion and perception are integral to a democracy. Intolerance and violence is alien to Congress values and culture. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) September 30, 2021

He asserted that Congress has a history of upholding freedom of expression. Those responsible must be identified and disciplined, Sharma said.

"Urging Congress president Smt Sonia Gandhi to take cognisance and strong action," he said in a tweet.

Sharma, along with Sibal, is part of the 'Group of 23' dissenters which last year had written to Gandhi seeking organisational overhaul of the Congress party.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday, Sibal emphasised that G-23 group was not made up of yes men: “We are G23 but not ‘ji huzoor (yes, lordship) 23’.”

“We don’t have a president. So, who’s taking the decisions? We all know and yet we don’t know. We want a CWC meeting for a dialogue to take place,” Sibal added.

The former Union minister clarified that the G-23 leaders did not plan to exit the party.

Several leaders hit out at Sibal for what they said was questioning the leadership from which he had earlier "benefitted".

“My appeal to Mr Sibal and others like him is that they should not denigrate the organisation which has given them political identity by rushing to the media every then and now,” Congress general secretary Ajay Maken told news agency PTI.