Shops vandalised amid tension over 'missing' girl in MP's Sanodha

Angry mobs ransacked some shops in Sanodha town in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district on Saturday amid rumours that a girl was abducted by a youth from another religion. The police are searching for the accused, who is allegedly involved in illegal activities such as selling liquor, gambling, and satta operations.(PTI/ Representational)

BJP MLA Pradeep Laria claimed the youth who abducted the girl has a criminal background.

District Collector Sandeep GR told reporters that the information about the gathering of some people was received, following which the police and administration teams rushed to the spot.

"Law and order is our prime concern. We have deployed teams. The situation is under control now," he said without divulging details about the incident.

Laria, representing the Naryaoli assembly, said it was a serious issue.

"A daughter has been abducted by a Muslim man with a criminal background. The villagers are outraged by this incident, which marks the fifth such occurrence," he claimed.

Laria mentioned that he had spoken with the Superintendent of Police (SP) and the police station in-charge, urging them to register an FIR. However, only a missing person complaint was registered.

The police are searching for the accused, who is allegedly involved in illegal activities such as selling liquor, gambling, and satta operations, he said.

"When girls go to school, these individuals are involved in eve-teasing. Being a criminal, the accused has strong connections. I have discussed this matter with the Chief Minister and the in-charge minister," Laria alleged.

He alleged that the accused had encroached upon the property of the Archaeology Department and insisted that the encroachment should be removed.

The MLA claimed to have calmed the villagers but warned that responsibility for any consequences would rest with the administration if no action is taken.

The girl’s marriage was reportedly scheduled for Saturday.