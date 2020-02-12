e-paper
Shots fired at AAP MLA Naresh Yadav’s convoy, 1 volunteer dead

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh told IANS that on late Tuesday night, Yadav was attacked when he was returning from temple.

Feb 12, 2020
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday claimed unidentified men on Tuesday night opened fire on the convoy of its MLA-elect Naresh Yadav. The party said one person was killed in the attack.

“The convoy of Yadav was attacked. Unidentified men opened fire at the convoy when Yadav was returning from the temple after results. A party volunteer Ashok has been killed,” Singh told IANS.

Singh said the a party volunteer was injured following the attack. He blamed the law and order situation in Delhi for the incident.

The AAP swept the Delhi Assembly elections as it bagged 62 of 70 seats here.

