‘Shouldn’t be punished for helping Muslim’: AAP leader backs ‘Mohammad’ Deepak, offers ₹50,000 help to keep gym afloat

“No person should be punished for helping an elderly Muslim for the sake of humanity,” Singh wrote on X. “Deepak's gym is on the verge of closing today. Help Deepak, I have assisted him with 50 thousand from my salary. You too extend a helping hand; good people's morale should remain high.”

Deepak Kumar came to national attention after intervening in a dispute involving an elderly Muslim shopkeeper and a group linked to the Hindu nationalist group, Bajrang Dal . Now, the gym owner says mounting financial pressure, including four months of unpaid rent, may force him to sell equipment and leave the city.

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh has come out in support of ‘Mohammad’ Deepak, an Uttarakhand gym owner who says he is struggling to keep his business running following a high-profile incident in Kotdwar earlier this year.

What started the issue On January 26, alleged members of Bajrang Dal objected to the name of a garment shop, ‘Baba School Garments,’ run by 71-year-old Vakil Ahmed.

The men claimed the word “Baba” should not be used by a Muslim man in his shop and pressured the shopkeeper to change the name. The group was allegedly intimidating the elderly man when Deepak Kumar stepped in.

Asked his name, he replied, “My name is Mohammad Deepak.”

He later explained that he used this identity to show unity and equal rights across communities, rather than religious division. A video of the confrontation went viral at the time.

ALSO READ | Why did court question 'Mohammad' Deepak's request for police protection?

Who is ‘Mohammad’ Deepak? Deepak Kumar is a 42-year-old gym owner known locally as ‘Mohammad’ Deepak He runs the ‘Hulk’ gym in Kotdwar. He now says he may have to leave the city. He said that he had not paid rent for four months and his landlord has asked him to vacate.

“My landlord has given an ultimatum since I could not pay the rent for the last four months. I now think of selling the equipment and moving out of the city to take up a job,” Deepak told PTI. He said the monthly rent was ₹40,000, but his gym had only 60-65 members, which was not enough to cover costs.

Deepak also alleged that his business was affected by pressure from local activists linked to Bharatiya Janata Party and Bajrang Dal. “These activists visit the homes of gym members whose parents affiliate with the BJP to discourage them from coming to the gym,” he told PTI. “This targeted campaign has severely destabilised my business,” he added.