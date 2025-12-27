‘Shouldn't interfere in Karnataka's matters': DK Shivakumar vs Pinarayi over ‘bulldozer action’ in Bengaluru

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar advised Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to not interfere in Karnataka's “internal matters” after the latter criticised some reported demolition in Bengaluru's residential areas. DK Shivakumar's remarks come after Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the reported demolition in Bengaluru's Fakir Colony and Wasim Layout.(File Photos)

Shivakumar said that senior leaders like Vijayan should understand the “reality” of Bengaluru.

This comes after Vijayan criticised the demolition in Bengaluru's Fakir Colony and Wasim Layout and called it “extremely shocking and painful” through a Facebook post on Friday.

A demolition drive was carried out in Kogilu village at Yelahanka last week in North Bangalore, where more than 200 houses were bulldozed in Waseem Layout and Fakir Colony.

What Pinarayi Vijayan said

The Kerala chief minister said that the demolition action was entry of “North Indian model of “bulldozer justice”” into South India and that the action left an entire population “homeless”

“The action to demolish Fakir Colony and Wasim Layout—where Muslims have been living for years in Karnataka’s capital—using bulldozers is extremely shocking and painful. Another version of the aggressively anti-minority politics implemented by the Sangh Parivar in North India has now been witnessed in Karnataka. In the biting cold, an entire population has been forced to flee to the streets,” Vijayan wrote in a heavily-worded post on Facebook on Friday.

“As the North Indian model of “bulldozer justice” steps into South India, it is surprising that this is happening under a Congress-led government in Karnataka. Will the Congress justify the mass eviction of the poor? Precautions must be taken to provide beds for the needy and ensure that no one is left homeless,” he added.

DK Shivakumar's retort

DK Shivakumar, however, said it was unfortunate that a senior leader such as Vijayan made the remarks without understanding Bengaluru's issues and said that the site where the action was taken was “illegally occupied”. He added that people affected due to the action moved humanely and that they will be provided with alternative housing.

“Senior leaders like Pinarayi Vijayan should understand the reality in Bengaluru. The site in question is a dangerous quarry pit meant for solid waste dumping and was illegally occupied. The government and local MLAs are aware, and those affected have been moved humanely,” Shivakumar told reporters on Saturday.

“We tried to protect our land, and we are ready to give houses to those who are eligible, under the Rajiv Gandhi Awas Yojana. Our Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I have directed officers to submit a report, which they did. Our leaders from Kerala have also spoken to me,” he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Kerala deputy CM called Vijayan's remarks “politically motivated” and said, “without knowing the facts, Pinarayi should not interfere in our state’s affairs. These are all political gimmicks at the time of the elections."

Emphasising on why the action was important, Shivakumar said that that the action was a routine thing and that unlike cities such as Mumbai, Bengaluru does not have many slums and that they don't want to create slums in the Karnataka capital.

“No one should come and put up huts there. It is not a question of minorities or other people. We don’t want to hurt anyone but if anyone wants land and are eligible, we will definitely give houses,” Shivakumar said.

(With inputs from PTI)