Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has stoked a fresh controversy sharing an old photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani, lauding the organisational strength of the BJP and the RSS. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh arrives for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

"I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impactful. It shows how an RSS grassroots volunteer and a Jan Sangh/BJP worker, who once sat on the floor at the feet of leaders, went on to become a state’s chief minister and the country’s prime minister. This is the power of organisation," Digvijaya said in the X post. The undated photograph shows PM Modi, former BJP chief LK Advani, along with several others attending a public rally.

The Congress leader also tagged Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi and others in the social media post.

Digvijay's post, seen as an indirect jibe at his own party, comes a week after the senior Congress leader took to X to openly call for reforms and decentralised functioning within the grand-old party.

The BJP was quick to retort at Digvijaya's remark, calling it an internal matter of the Congress party.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Sudhanshu Trivedi invoked former US President Barack Obama, who the BJP MP claimed, "wrote in his book "The Promised Land," in Chapter 24, wrote 'Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, uninformed quality about him as if he were a student who has done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher, but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject."

Another BJP leader, CR Kesavan, said Digivjaya's post has exposed how Congress runs the party in a dictatorial manner and asked if Rahul Gandhi would show courage and react to the Congress leader's social media post.

"Will Rahul Gandhi show courage & react to the shocking Truth Bomb dropped by Shri. Digvijaya Singh's tweet which has totally exposed how Congress first family ruthlessly runs the party in a dictatorial manner and also how autocratic & undemocratic this Congress leadership is?" Kesavan said on X.

Digvijaya issues clarification

Following sharp reactions from the BJP, Digvijaya Singh said his social media post was misunderstood and added that he was staunch opponent of the BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

When asked on the question of revival of the party organisation, he told PTI: “You are misunderstood things. I praised the party organisation. I am a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi ji.”

On December 19, while reacting to a Congress social media post, Digvijaya Singh had called for reforms in the party.

Addressing Rahul Gandhi on X, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister wrote, "Rahul Gandhi ji you are absolutely “Bang On” in matters of Socio-Economic Issues. Full Marks. But now please look at @INCIndia also. Like @ECISVEEP needs Reforms, So Does Indian National Congress. You have started with “संघटन सृजन” But we need more Pragmatic Decentralised Functioning. I am sure you would do it because I know you can do it. Only problem is that it is not easy to “Convince” you!!"