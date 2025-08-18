‘Shout less, ask more to benefit people’: Om Birla rebukes sloganeering Opposition in LS | Watch

In a warning to sloganeering opposition MPs in the Lok Sabha, speaker Om Birla on Monday asked them to raise questions with the same intensity as they “shout slogans”, adding that it would yield some benefits for the people of the country then. Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm on Monday amid Opposition's sloganeering over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.(Sansad TV/File)

Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition's sloganeering over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

“If you ask questions with the same force with which you are shouting slogans, it will be beneficial for the people of the country. The people have not sent you to destroy government property and I request you and warn you that no member has the privilege to destroy government property,” Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla could be heard telling the MPs in a video shared by news agency ANI.

He warned the MPs of “decisive action” if they destroyed government property.

"If you try to destroy government property, I will have to take some decisive actions and the people of the country will see you. Action has been taken against members for such incidents in many assemblies. I warn you again. Do not try to destroy government property," Om Birla said.

When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on the electoral roll revision exercise in Bihar.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm as well following similar scenes on Monday.

Deputy chairman Harivansh was seen making appeals to the MPs for letting the House function.

"Please let the House function. This is Zero Hour," Harivansh could be seen saying with a noise in the backdrop.

In its first press conference after Rahul Gandhi levelled allegations of “vote chori” in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and several opposition leaders flagged issues about SIR in Bihar, CEC Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday issued clarifications over the claims, asking the Congress MP to either apologise or back his claims with a signed affidavit as required under electoral rules.