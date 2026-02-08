‘Showed him wedding saree’: Bengaluru bodybuilder dies by suicide after lover's engagement

A gym trainer in Bengaluru allegedly died by suicide at his home on Saturday evening after learning that his lover was going to marry someone else. He reportedly left a death note mentioning the woman he loved and her mother as responsible for his death. The incident came to light on Saturday evening when the family members found him hanging inside his room, which was locked from the inside. (PTI/Representational Image)

The 26-year-old, Kiran, was a resident of Geleyara Balaga Layout in Mahalakshmi Layout and had participated in several bodybuilding competitions before. He has been in a relationship with the woman for nearly three years and was recently informed about her engagement, Times of India reported. The woman also showed him a wedding invitation and a saree.

Kiran was reportedly distressed for the past two weeks after learning about her lover's engagement. He also planned to celebrate Valentine's Day and give her a gift, but was shocked by the marriage news, the report said.

Just before his death, Kiran returned home in the evening and asked his mother for a pen and paper to write on. When his mother questioned him about the purpose of the paper, Kiran said that he was writing about some financial transactions.

He went to his room and locked the door from inside. Later, when the family members tried reaching him, Kiran did not respond, so they forced the door open.

A death note was reportedly recovered from Kiran's house, mentioning the woman and her mother as the cause of his death. He also wrote the password to his mobile phone in the note.

According to the family members, Kiran spent his earnings to help clear a loan on the woman he loved and introduced her to the family with plans to marry her.

A case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the family. Mahalakshmi Layout police is conducting further investigations.

[Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).]