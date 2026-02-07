Amid probe in Ghaziabad minors' death, police find father's live-in partner died of suicide in 2015

The investigation into the suicide of the three minor sisters in Ghaziabad have revealed fresh details, raising more questions rather than giving closure to the case. Ghaziabad The park adjacent to the incident site has harldy witnessed visitors and woman and children have stayed away ever since the three girls jumped and died by suicide from their ninth-floor flat in Ghaziabad. (Photo by Sakib Ali / Hindustan Times)

While the police established that the three half-sisters were depressed because their father had snatched their phones over obsession with the Korean culture, new details have emerged of the father, Chetan Kumar.

It was revealed during the interrogation that Chetan Kumar's live-in partner died under suspicious circumstances in 2015 after falling of the roof of a flat in Rajendra Nagar Colony in Sahibabad, according to PTI.

Without revealing the details of the woman, police said that the case was dismissed at that time, treating it to be a case of suicide.

Chetan's three daughters Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12) jumped to their deaths from the ninth floor of their residential tower in Bharat City Society under the Trans-Hindon police station jurisdiction on Wednesday.

The police said the sisters were depressed because their father had snatched their phones after observing that they were obsessed with the Korean culture.

'Three wives, not two' The investigators have also revealed that Chetan, who was believed to have been married to two women, has three wives.

The sleuths have confirmed that Kumar is married to Sujata (Nishika's mother), Heena (Prachi and Pakhi's mother) and Tina. The three wives are biological sisters, according to PTI.

The investigators also said that three minor sisters who died by suicide were more attached to their father instead of mothers, the reason why they addressed their father in the suicide note. The mother was not mentioned their diary which mentions their suicide.

The police have so far maintained that there is no foul play in the case and the evidence indicates that the three sisters jumped one after the other.

Officials said that the autopsy reports did not point to external involvement and the injuries sustained by the victims are consistent from the fall. There are no signs of assault or physical abuse.