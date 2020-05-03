e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Shramik train carrying nearly 1,000 migrants leaves Nagpur for Lucknow

Shramik train carrying nearly 1,000 migrants leaves Nagpur for Lucknow

All the passengers were made to sit in the coaches as per the social distancing norms with the help of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), city police and the railway staff.

india Updated: May 03, 2020 23:43 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Nagpur
Around 977 labourers stuck in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Wardha and Gadchiroli districts in Maharashtra due to the lockdown were brought to Nagpur railway station in different buses after being screened, a statement issued by the CR said.
Around 977 labourers stuck in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Wardha and Gadchiroli districts in Maharashtra due to the lockdown were brought to Nagpur railway station in different buses after being screened, a statement issued by the CR said.(Photo by Deepak Gupta/Hindustan Times)
         

A special Shramik train carrying nearly 1,000 stranded migrant labourers left Nagpur on Sunday evening for Lucknow, the Central Railway (CR) said.

Around 977 labourers stuck in Nagpur, Chandrapur, Bhandara, Wardha and Gadchiroli districts in Maharashtra due to the lockdown were brought to Nagpur railway station in different buses after being screened, a statement issued by the CR said.

All the passengers were made to sit in the coaches as per the social distancing norms with the help of Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), city police and the railway staff, it added.

Senior railway officials and Nagpur Guardian Minister Nitin Raut was present on the occasion. The train left for Lucknow around 7.30 pm, the statement said.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Raut, who is also the state Energy Minister, appreciated the Central government’s move of starting the Shramik special trains for the stranded people.

In the letter, Raut requested that the Railway Ministry should bear the expenses of the transportation of passengers to their home states. PTI CLS NP NP

tags
top news
12 more BSF personnel in Tripura test positive for Covid-19
12 more BSF personnel in Tripura test positive for Covid-19
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
Delhi lockdown 3.0: 29 activities allowed, restricted and exempted. Read here
Delhi lockdown 3.0: 29 activities allowed, restricted and exempted. Read here
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
Uber to start operating from today in these cities
Uber to start operating from today in these cities
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper