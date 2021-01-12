'Shripad Naik is stable, will be shifted to Delhi if needed': Rajnath Singh

Union minister Shripad Naik successfully underwent four orthopaedic surgeries at the Goa Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. A host of dignitaries including Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and several state leaders called on Naik and prayed for his wellbeing on Tuesday.

Naik was involved in a car accident in Ankola town in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district, around 50 kilometres south of the Goa border, suffering serious injuries while his wife Vijaya Naik who was travelling with him and a close aide succumbed to their injuries.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh flew tp Goa to inquire about the minister's health and called on him at the Goa Medical College and Hospital besides also visiting the family residence.

“His condition is stable according to doctors. They have said there is no danger. If proper treatment can be provided here, then he will be treated here itself. If need be, he will be shifted to Delhi. Everything will depend on doctors here,” Singh told reporters after a consultation with the team of doctors treating the Naik.

Singh also visited Naik’s private residence at Sao Pedro in Old Goa to condole the death of Vijaya Naik and offer his support to the family.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant cancelled all scheduled functions during the day and called on the minister. He shared that Naik is stable and recovering well.

Naik was shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital via an ambulance after preliminary treatment at a local hospital in Ankola.

Late last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Goa CM to inquire about the health of the minister and offered support should the minister be shifted to Delhi.

Naik, 68, has helmed the newly created ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sidda and Homeopathy (AYUSH) and has been at the forefront of promoting indigenous systems of medicine. He is a senior leader in the Goa BJP besides being a five-time MP having continuously represented the North Goa constituency since 1999.

