Shutdown and protests in Kashmir Valley against killing of 7 civilians

A day after killing of seven civilians and three militants in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, Valley observed complete shutdown and protests against the killings.

The strike call was given by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) led by separatist leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Yasin Malik and Syed Ali Geelani.

On Sunday three militants were killed in an encounter at Larnoo village and after the encounter ended seven civilians were killed in an explosion at the encounter site while more than three dozen civilians were injured in an explosion and clashes near the encounter site.

According to police all three militants were locals and affiliated with Jaish e Mohammad militant outfit.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and there was very thin attendance in the government offices. Today’s shut down was observed even in those areas where shopskeepers usually ignore shutdown calls.

“The strike had an impact across Kashmir as people were appaled with the pictures of civilians splashed with blood which got circulated on the social media after the killing of civilians,” said Rizwan Akthar a university student. The administration had already suspended internet mobile in South Kashmir soon after the start of encounter.

The government had also postponed all the exams scheduled for Monday, especially the Board examinations which were scheduled to begin from today.

The train service between Banihal and Baramulla which passes through South Kashmir was also suspended following apprehensions of protests on the tracks.

Meanwhile Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while reacting on the tweet of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan over the fresh cycle of violence in Kashmir asked Pakistan to do more. “People of #Kashmir appreciate Pakistan’s concern,but to put an end to the appalling grind of repression and human right abuse that Kashmiri’s are suffering at the hands of Indian state urgently requires #Pakistan as a party to the dispute to do much more,” Mirwaiz Umar tweeted.

Independent legislator from Langate, Sheikh Rashid along with dozens of his workers led a protest demonstration against the civilian killing in north Kashmir’s Handwara town.

In other protest, students of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology Wadoora Sopore also held demonstration against the killing of civilians in South Kashmir.

Chanting pro freedom slogans and carrying placards students asked human rights bodies to take note of the civilian killings.

J-K’s Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said that incident that happened after the killing of three Jaish e Mohammad militants could have been avoided. “It was an unfortunate incident which we feel could have been avoided. The operational sites have these type of dangerous, especially the places where encounter has ended recently. We appeal to people especially youths not to visit these sites after encounter and touch debris. We have all sympathies with six people who lost their lives there. We have given clear instructions to our troopers to avoid collateral damage at operational sites. At the same time people should also realise it’s dangerous to go near these spots,” Singh said on the sidelined of a function.

First Published: Oct 22, 2018 19:03 IST