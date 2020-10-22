e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Siblings drown in Agra Canal in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar

Siblings drown in Agra Canal in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar

The brother of the two girls and other children saw them drowning and screamed for help. But by the time help arrived and the sisters were rescued, the two had died, police said.

india Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 02:33 IST
Karn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said that around 2 pm, the Kalindi Kunj police station received a call regarding drowning of two girls in Agra Canal. (Image used for representation).
Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said that around 2 pm, the Kalindi Kunj police station received a call regarding drowning of two girls in Agra Canal. (Image used for representation).(HT FILE PHOTO.)
         

Two sisters, aged 15 and 8 years, died due to drowning in Agra Canal in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar while collecting plastic bottles and other articles floating in the water on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The brother of the two girls and other children saw them drowning and screamed for help. But by the time help arrived and the sisters were rescued, the two had died, police said.

Additional DCP (southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said that around 2 pm, the Kalindi Kunj police station received a call regarding drowning of two girls in Agra Canal.

A police team reached the spot and enquiry revealed that the two sisters Anjali,15, and Priyanka,8, were playing near the canal with their brother and other children.

“While playing they went to pick some plastic bottles and other articles floating in the water in the canal. They went deep into the water and drowned. The other children screamed for help and some locals rushed there and rescued the children with the help of private divers,” said the additional DCP.

According to the police, the two sisters were rushed to AIIMS in a CATS ambulance and private vehicles where they were declared brought dead. The mother of the dead sisters, Rajkumari, works as a domestic help in Kailash Colony. The children were being looked after by their uncle.

“The spot was inspected by the crime team. Statements of the family members and other people were recorded but they did not suspect any foul play. The bodies of the girls were shifted to the mortuary for autopsy. An inquest proceeding has been initiated,” the additional DCP said.

tags
top news
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Out-polled, out-raised, Trump faces China account questions
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Uddhav Thackeray blocks CBI from probing cases in Maharashtra, withdraws general consent
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli summoned by Mumbai Police next week
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
IPL 2020: Mohammed Siraj’s magical spell silences Knight Riders
New glands found in the human body... in 2020!
New glands found in the human body... in 2020!
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
‘Unwarranted’: Navy responds to obstacle charge in Goa’s ‘development’
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Defeat for Donald Trump would mean some other leaders also lose out
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
Covid update: Brazil rejects China’s vaccine; ICMR’s COVIRAP nod; pandal entry
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In