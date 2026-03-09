‘Sickening, shouldn't be accepted’: Meghalaya CM reacts after Manipur woman assaulted near Delhi court
Calling the incident ‘sickening’, Conrad Sangma said that racial bullying against people from Northeast India cannot be accepted as the new normal.
Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma expressed his anger over recent incidents of racial attacks and bullying on people from Northeast India in the mainland, particularly over the recent assault of a woman from Manipur in Delhi after she objected to harassment.
The incident happened on Sunday evening near Delhi's Saket court where a woman from Manipur was taking a walk a park with her friend when a group of men allegedly commented on them, said police. When one of the women objected, they were allegedly assaulted by the men.
"When one of the women objected to the remarks, an argument broke out, and the accused allegedly assaulted her," news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying.
The police added that they reached the spot after receiving information and contacted the victim. “Further action will be taken based on her statement,” said a police officer.
‘Sickening, should not be accepted’
Calling the incident ‘sickening’ Sangma said that racial bullying against people from Northeast India cannot be accepted as new normal and reached out to his Delhi counterpart Rekha Gupta to take strict action in the matter by tagging her in the post.
“Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action,” Sangma wrote on X.
Not the first time
The incident that happened on Sunday is not an isolated one. In February, three women from the northeast, including a Delhi University (DU) student, were subjected to racial abuse by a couple in Delhi's Malviya Nagar following a minor dispute over dust entering the latter's home.
A video of the incident had gone viral on social media, purportedly showing the couple making derogatory remarks against the three women.
The couple was arrested and relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act were invoked against them, said police.
Reacting to that incident, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta had said that Delhi “belongs to everyone” and that such harassment “will not be tolerated”.
“...Delhi belongs to everyone. Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will meet with them personally. The police are taking legal action with full responsibility, and we will ensure that the strictest possible action is taken against the culprits. Harassing, discriminating against, or humiliating any daughter will not be tolerated at any cost...,” Gupta had said in a post on X.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNikita Sharma
Nikita Sharma is a Senior Content Producer with Hindustan Times. She is a Delhi-based digital journalist with five years of experience writing and editing news stories across beats including crime, politics, tech, trends and much more, both national and international. At Hindustan Times, she is part of the news team and focuses on breaking news, keeping a track of what is happening where, and chasing ever-developing news stories. She has a penchant for covering crime, geopolitics, and Indian politics with a keen eye for stories often overlooked in the daily news cycle. At Hindustan Times, she has extensively covered several key events including the US Presidential elections, Air India plane crash, Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor, US’ tariff war, and others. As a Delhi aficionado, she particularly enjoys roaming and writing about the national capital — its heritage, food, art and culture, and the many problems that come with it — the pollution, waterlogging, traffic, and more. Nikita did her Bachelor in Journalism and Mass Communication from GGSIPU and started working as a digital journalist in 2021. During her first stint, she covered hyperlocal news at a Delhi-based newsroom, writing and editing stories on builder-buyer conflicts, civic issues such as potholes, waterlogging, lack of facilities at hospitals in Delhi, crippling of the city during peak monsoon season. She also wrote features covering Delhi’s art exhibitions, heritage walks, artist profiles, museums, classical Hindustani music concerts and dance shows. She entered mainstream news in 2023 and has previously worked at NDTV.Read More