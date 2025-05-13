Siddaramaiah: Army deserves full credit for Operation Sindoor

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Indian armed forces deserved full recognition for the country’s response to Pakistan and said that political parties should not stake a claim to the military’s achievements. He also expressed disapproval of the Union government’s approach to the ceasefire decision, stressing that the Centre should have sought broader political consensus before moving ahead. Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said the Indian armed forces deserved full recognition for the country’s response to Pakistan and said that political parties should not stake a claim to the military’s achievements (PTI)

Speaking to the media after his arrival in HD Kote near Mysuru on Monday, Siddaramaiah responded sharply to questions about the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) attempt to link itself to the armed response against Pakistan. “No political party can claim credit for the same,” he said, asserting that it was the defence forces who had carried out the operations. “The entire credit for the operations against the terrorists and their handlers should go to the armed forces, and that no one should claim credit for it politically,” he added.

The ceasefire, which has halted escalating military tensions between India and Pakistan, came without wider political consultations, Siddaramaiah said. He questioned the absence of an all-party meeting or a special session of Parliament prior to the agreement. “In my opinion, they (the central government) should have called for an all-party meeting before the ceasefire. Also, the Parliament should have been called, because it is a very serious matter,” he said.

On the scheduled meeting between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of both countries, the CM said: “Ceasefire has been declared and both countries have come to an understanding on this. Director General of Military Operations of both countries are meeting, let’s see what is decided there.”

On comparisons being drawn between the current situation and the 1971 war during Indira Gandhi’s tenure, Siddaramaiah urged restraint. With some political leaders invoking Gandhi’s leadership, he said: “It has been many years, about 54 years since 1971, I don’t want to speak about it now. Ceasefire has been announced, DGMOs are speaking, let’s see.”

When asked about the status of Pakistani nationals in Karnataka, Siddaramaiah clarified that only three remained in the state, all children under the age of six. Their mother is Indian and their father is Pakistani. “The three children had gone to the border and as no one came to take them there, they returned,” he said. He confirmed they were now living with their mother in Mysuru.

The ceasefire also prompted a shift in the state government’s plans. Siddaramaiah indicated that the Congress government may proceed with celebrations marking its two years in office — an event that had earlier been postponed due to the hostilities. While referring to senior Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala and KC Venugopal, who are expected to consult with Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge before finalising the plans, he said: “They will then revert to the state Congress leadership”.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Congress faced backlash for posting an incorrect map of Jammu and Kashmir in a tweet that was intended to criticise the International Monetary Fund’s loan to Pakistan. The tweet was deleted after objections were raised.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition R Ashoka launched a scathing attack on the Congress, linking the tweet to past controversies and accusing the party of sympathising with Pakistan. “Even before Operation Sindhoora began, chief minister Siddaramaiah, who had previously argued in favour of Pakistan, opposed the war with Pakistan and ended up facing public outrage. As Operation Sindhoora destroyed terrorist hideouts, the Congress party faced public backlash for tweeting messages of peace, eventually forcing them to delete the tweet. Now, by suddenly tweeting a map that depicts Kashmir as part of Pakistan, INC Karnataka has once again shown how much affection it holds for villainous Pakistan. All in all, there is no doubt that the Karnataka Congress party’s IT cell is nothing but a sleeper cell of Pakistani terrorists,” he said.

Responding to the controversy, deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar called the tweet a “minor error” and hinted at internal sabotage. “Nobody can remove from the map, somebody has done mischief,” he said. “Everyone involved in that mistake has been removed. I have sacked those who were handling the matter.”