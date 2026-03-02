Siddaramaiah writes to PM Modi seeking urgent action to safeguard Kannadigas in Middle East region

In a post shared on X, Siddaramaiah said, “I have written to the Prime Minister seeking urgent action to safeguard Kannadigas and other Indians affected by the escalating Middle East tensions. I have urged strengthened diplomatic outreach, preparedness for special repatriation flights if required, and coordinated support through embassies and airlines. Karnataka stands ready to fully cooperate to ensure the safety and safe return of our people.”

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take swift measures to safeguard Kannadigas and other Indian nationals affected by escalating tensions in the Middle East region.

In his letter addressed to PM Modi, the Karnataka CM expressed concern over the impact of recent airspace restrictions and NOTAMs issued by multiple West Asian countries, which have disrupted international flight operations. He noted that these developments have left a large number of Kannadigas and other Indians stranded, particularly at major transit hubs such as the UAE (Dubai).

"As per recent advisories issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, multiple countries across West Asia have declared airspace restrictions and NOTAMs, leading to significant disruption of international flight operations. These developments have resulted in a large number of Kannadigas and other Indian nationals being stranded, particularly in major transit hubs such as the UAE (Dubai)," it read.

The Chief Minister noted the "evolving security environment, including hostilities and civilian airspace closures, has generated widespread uncertainty and distress among affected individuals and their families in Karnataka and across India".

He added that the Office of the Chief Secretary has already coordinated with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to safeguard Indian nationals and explore repatriation measures, while the Ministry of Civil Aviation has been asked to work with airlines for flexible rescheduling, waivers of penalties, and interim support to stranded passengers.

Siddaramaiah suggested five key measures for the Government of India to consider in his letter, including a strengthened diplomatic outreach, a repatriation preparedness framework, a dedicated national coordination mechanism, an integrated registration and information system, and passenger protection protocols.

"Strengthened Diplomatic Outreach: Enhanced engagement through Indian Embassies and Consulates to ensure continuous monitoring, protection, and guidance for Kannadigas and other Indian nationals in affected areas. Repatriation Preparedness Framework: Preparedness to initiate priority evacuation or special repatriation flights, should circumstances so require, to facilitate the safe and timely return of stranded citizens," the letter read.

Siddaramaiah added that the Karnataka government has activated the State Emergency Operations Centre and all district centres to function round-the-clock and liaise with Union authorities, ensuring timely assistance for stranded citizens.

He further stressed, "India's vibrant diaspora in West Asia, including thousands of Kannadigas, has long contributed to our nation's economic strength and global engagement. At this critical juncture, a swift, coordinated, and compassionate national response will not only safeguard lives but reaffirm the unwavering commitment of the Republic of India to every Kannadiga and every Indian national, wherever they may be."

Siddaramaiah concluded the letter by assuring that "the Government of Karnataka will cooperate fully in all efforts undertaken in this regard".

Meanwhile, the latest wave of strikes and Iranian counter-attacks follows a full-scale conflict that erupted in the Middle East involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, after a major "military offensive" launched on February 28.

In a coordinated operation known as Operation Epic Fury/Roaring Lion, US and Israeli forces carried out large-scale air and missile strikes across Iran, targeting key military sites, nuclear-related infrastructure, missile batteries, and leadership compounds.

Al Jazeera indicated that amid mounting casualties and widespread strikes, world leaders and international bodies are pressing for urgent de-escalation to prevent a wider regional war, though the conflict shows no immediate signs of abating.