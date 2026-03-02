‘One friendship shouldn’t cancel another’: Cong invokes Indira to slam Modi govt's ‘silence’ for historic ally Iran

“'One friendship doesn't come in the way of another, Indira Gandhi said at the White House in 1982. That line defined India’s foreign policy for decades,” the Congress said in a post on X on Monday. The party further questioned India's silence on the “assassination” of senior leaders of the Iranian regime.

By citing former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the Indian National Congress on Monday “condemned” the Narendra Modi government's “silence” for Iran after the US and Israeli strikes.

“When senior Iranian leaders were assassinated, India did not even issue a condemnation. No strong statement. No principled stand. Just silence,” the Congress said, adding that if India speaks of sovereignty and opposes targeted killings, it must do so everywhere. “That principle must apply everywhere, not selectively,” the party said in the post.

‘India’s ties with Iran go back 3,000 years' Highlighting India's relations with Iran, Congress said that the friendship goes back nearly 3,000 years.

“India’s ties with Persia, today’s Iran, go back nearly 3000 years. We signed a Treaty of Friendship in 1950 when Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi ruled Iran. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution and after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei became Supreme Leader, India continued the relationship,” the party asserted.

It further stated that Iran was a major oil supplier to India, and also highlighted India's investment in Chabahar Port. “We were non aligned. We had relations with the US, the Soviet Union, Iran and many others at the same time. We did not treat friendships as exclusive,” Congress said, adding that India had balanced its interests despite global sanctions.

Congress chief Kharge had, on Sunday, said his party reiterates that it is the inalienable right of every nation's citizens to determine their own political future. “Given this, the conflict in West Asia is deeply antithetical to our commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), Mahatma Gandhi's doctrine of 'ahimsa' (non-violence), and (former) Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's policy of non-alignment,” Kharge said in a statement.

Apart from the Congress, other Opposition leaders also criticised the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged the government to “clarify its stance on this international issue”, and asked what diplomatic efforts were being taken to “stop the war.”