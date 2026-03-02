‘One friendship shouldn’t cancel another’: Cong invokes Indira to slam Modi govt's ‘silence’ for historic ally Iran
Congress questioned India's silence on the killing of senior leaders of the Iranian regime.
By citing former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the Indian National Congress on Monday “condemned” the Narendra Modi government's “silence” for Iran after the US and Israeli strikes.
“'One friendship doesn't come in the way of another, Indira Gandhi said at the White House in 1982. That line defined India’s foreign policy for decades,” the Congress said in a post on X on Monday. The party further questioned India's silence on the “assassination” of senior leaders of the Iranian regime.
This came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes.
“When senior Iranian leaders were assassinated, India did not even issue a condemnation. No strong statement. No principled stand. Just silence,” the Congress said, adding that if India speaks of sovereignty and opposes targeted killings, it must do so everywhere. “That principle must apply everywhere, not selectively,” the party said in the post.
‘India’s ties with Iran go back 3,000 years'
Highlighting India's relations with Iran, Congress said that the friendship goes back nearly 3,000 years.
“India’s ties with Persia, today’s Iran, go back nearly 3000 years. We signed a Treaty of Friendship in 1950 when Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi ruled Iran. After the 1979 Islamic Revolution and after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei became Supreme Leader, India continued the relationship,” the party asserted.
It further stated that Iran was a major oil supplier to India, and also highlighted India's investment in Chabahar Port. “We were non aligned. We had relations with the US, the Soviet Union, Iran and many others at the same time. We did not treat friendships as exclusive,” Congress said, adding that India had balanced its interests despite global sanctions.
Congress chief Kharge had, on Sunday, said his party reiterates that it is the inalienable right of every nation's citizens to determine their own political future. “Given this, the conflict in West Asia is deeply antithetical to our commitment to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family), Mahatma Gandhi's doctrine of 'ahimsa' (non-violence), and (former) Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's policy of non-alignment,” Kharge said in a statement.
Apart from the Congress, other Opposition leaders also criticised the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav urged the government to “clarify its stance on this international issue”, and asked what diplomatic efforts were being taken to “stop the war.”
RJD MP Manoj Jha also urged the Centre to make its stance on the matter clear. "The silence I'm witnessing is making a lot of noise... This is an era of medieval barbarism... At the very least, India's stance should have been made clear that we condemn such actions, but here there is complete silence..." he told ANI.
What has PM Modi said on the conflict
PM Modi on Monday called for dialogue to resolve conflicts, and expressed grave concern over the situation in West Asia. “India has always called for dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution to such disputes,” PM Modi said during a joint press meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
The Prime Minister earlier spoke to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, and emphasised the safety of civilians. "Had a telephone call with PM Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the current regional situation. Conveyed India's concerns over recent developments and emphasised the safety of civilians as a priority. India reiterates the need for an early cessation of hostilities," PM Modi said in a post on X.
PM Modi had, on Sunday night, spoken to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and strongly condemned the strikes on the Gulf nation.
The ministry of external affairs had on Saturday urged all sides to “exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians”, while saying that “sovereignty and integrity of all states must be respected.” Following the escalation of the conflict, external affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke to his Israeli and Iranian counterparts, conveying India's concerns, and pushed for dialogue.
