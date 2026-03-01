‘India never looked this weak’: Oppn flays PM Modi over ‘silence’ on Khamenei's killing

The country also saw wide protests , mainly by the Shia Muslim community, across Lucknow, cities in Kashmir, and Hyderabad.

The most pointed reaction came from Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera, who wrote on X , "The silence of the Modi Govt on the targeted assassination of Ayatollah Khameini and other Iranian leaders demonstrates its abdication of moral leadership and its reluctance to say anything remotely critical of the US and Israel. It is a complete betrayal of all that India has stood for. India has never before looked this weak."

As the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli strikes sent shockwaves through the region, opposition parties in India trained their fire on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, attacking his government's silence on the assassination and accusing him of abandoning India's traditional foreign policy posture.

Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav said, “In these circumstances of deadly attacks and war targeting everyone, from the most prominent figures to ordinary citizens of any country, our country's government should clarify its stance on this international issue… and, as a neutral country, what diplomatic efforts it is making to stop the war and restore peace.”

This was preceded by a broader attack from Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

"India's foreign policy under the self-styled Vishwaguru stands brutally exposed, notwithstanding all the grandstanding on it by the cheerleaders of the PM, led by himself," Ramesh wrote on X on Saturday.

He drew attention to the timing of Modi's visit to Israel on February 25-26, from which the Prime Minister returned just two days before Washington and Tel Aviv launched their strikes.

"The Modi government's response to the war unleashed on Iran that has involved targeted assassinations has been a betrayal of India's values, principles, concerns, and interests," he said.

The AAP's Sanjay Singh also attacked the Prime Minister's silence on Sunday.

"Say something about the tyranny of America and Israel, Modi ji — you are not Vishwaguru, you are Guru Ghantali," Singh wrote, deploying a Hindi idiom for empty posturning.

He warned: "Global dictator America's tyranny will spread all over the world."

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said in a formal statement: "The murder of their Supreme Leader and other top officials by the Imperialist United States and Zionist Israel in violation of Iran's national sovereignty and international law is utterly reprehensible and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms."

He urged the Modi government to “play a lead role in rallying all democratic voices together so that there is a cessation of violent attacks”.

What the Modi government has said Modi himself had made no public statement on the killing of Khamenei or the broader conflict as of Sunday afternoon. The government's response has come from the ministry of external affairs.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal issued a statement on Saturday that said: "India is deeply concerned at the recent developments in Iran and the Gulf region. We urge all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and prioritise the safety of civilians. Dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate tensions and address underlying issues. Sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected."

The MEA added that Indian missions in the region were in contact with nationals and had issued advisories urging vigilance.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar separately calls with counterparts across the Gulf — including the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE — stressing India's alarm over the "escalating situation" and securing assurances for the welfare of Indian nationals in the region. He also spoke with Iranian foreign minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar.

The PM-led Cabinet Committee on Security is scheduled to meet in Delhi on Sunday night as the conflict widens, with Iran having launched retaliatory missile strikes on Israel and US military installations across the Gulf following Khamenei's confirmation of death.

Protests across India Hours after Khamenei's death was announced, the All India Shia Council held a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, raising slogans against the US and Israel, while similar gatherings broke out in Jammu and Kashmir, where men, women and children assembled carrying portraits of Khamenei, black flags and banners supporting Iran.

The traditional mourning chants, Nauha, were audible on the streets, news agencies reported. Kashmir saw major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama.

In Lucknow, a demonstrator told ANI: "They kept deceiving with talks and threatened about war, but our leader did not get afraid and did not bow."

Shia cleric Maulana Yasub Abbas, general secretary of the All India Shia Personal Law Board, announced three days of mourning and said the community would burn effigies of Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

"The world thinks that by killing Khamenei, Iran will be finished," Abbas told ANI, "America and Israel will get a befitting reply from Iran."

Another Shia community leader Syed Samar Kazmi said: "He was killed only because he raised his voice for the killings in Palestine while the world was silent."

The Imam of Delhi's Shia Jama Masjid, Maulana Mohd Ali Mohsin Taqvi, warned of a dangerous precedent, saying: "The President of any country can be abducted, any country's leadership can be killed with bombs. It was Iran today, tomorrow it may be Türkiye, Saudi Arabia."

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief priest, called it “a moment for the Ummah to rise above divisions and stand united”, while the Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulama called for a complete strike on Monday.

J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said he was "deeply concerned" and urged communities to “remain calm, uphold peace, and avoid any actions that could lead to tension or unrest”.

He said his government was coordinating with the external affairs ministry to ensure the safety of J&K residents, including students, currently in Iran.

Protests also reached Karnataka, where residents of Alipur, a village with a historic connection to Khamenei, who visited years ago, announced a three-day mourning period.