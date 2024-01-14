‘Siddaramaiah’s name has Ram but he acts like Kalanemi,' says Hanumangarhi priest amid Ayodhya invite row

Priest of the Hanumangarhi temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Mahant Raju Das on Sunday attacked Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah for declining the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Mahant Raju Das said, “...Siddaramaiah is such a good name, associated to Lord Ram, but his actions are like that of Kalanemi (an asura)...Their worry about Babar, about attackers and the way they are toying with the sentiments of the majority of the population - what CT Ravi said is not wrong...” Hanumangarhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das (ANI)

BJP leader CT Ravi launched an attack on Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday saying the Congress leader and his party would not participate in the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya as they 'couldn't leave Babar’. "Their party has said that they will not go (to pran pratishtha). They have boycotted... They cannot leave Babar and hold Ram... It would be easy to hold Ram if they leave Babar... They will not get the bulk votes if they leave Babar... Ram is for everyone. Pran pratishtha should be celebrated like a festival..."

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah along with other leaders including Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury earlier said that they would not be attending the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Amid a heated verbal exchange regarding the Congress party's decision to decline an invitation to the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22, BJP on Thursday posted an old photograph of Rahul Gandhi at the 'Babur Tomb' in Afghanistan. They asserted that three generations of the Gandhi family had visited the site, suggesting that their animosity was exclusively directed towards Hindus.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who trained guns at the Congress leadership for their ‘love for Babar’ wrote on X, “Three generations of the Gandhi family, including Rahul Gandhi in 2005, visited the Babar Tomb in Afghanistan. Why is there so much hatred for Ram Lala? Why do you hate Hindus so much?”

Meanwhile, the Congress in its response said that it would not be attending the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as the construction of the temple was incomplete and attending the ceremony would not be the right thing to do. "…The party felt that going for a political event – for an incomplete temple… appears to be designed to benefit the political interests of the ruling party (BJP). And therefore, if we participate, then it will become a political choice, not just a personal one and people need to understand this as well,” Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said on Saturday.

