Sidhu at Moose Wala house, to take up law and order issue in Punjab

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday met the parents of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala at their native village in Mansa, Punjab. The former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) visited Moose Wala's house after being released from Patiala central jail. Sidhu spent around 10 months in jail in a three-decade-old road rage case. (Also Read | Navjot Sidhu a stuntman, won’t change: Punjab AAP) Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu arrived at Moose Wala residence.

He, along with Moose Wala’s parents, is expected to address the media at around 4.15pm on the prevailing law and order situation in Punjab under the current Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sidhu said: “Will reach village Moosa & share my grief with Bai Balkaur Singh Ji at 2 pm tomorrow ... will address the media at his house on the prevailing law & order situation around 4:15 pm.”

Sidhu was instrumental in making Moose Wala join the Congress party and even campaigned for the singer during the assembly polls.

Moose Wala's father, Balkaur Singh, has been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation into the murder of his son. Protesting outside the Punjab assembly last month, Singh said no investigation was happening in his favour.

"In the last 10 months, I went to Police and Administration several times. I was assured. But what's happening here is being done to brush under the carpet the murder of my child. Nothing is going in my favour. So, I had to come to Assembly," he had said.

Questioning the inaction against the gangster Goldy Brar, the prime accused in Moose Wala's murder, Singh said, “CBI should investigate the matter...Who are these gangsters (arrested in the case), they are just henchmen. They took the money and shot him dead. The mastermind, who targeted my son...what action is being taken against Goldy Brar?”

