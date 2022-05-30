Moose Wala murder: Autopsy finds 25 bullet wounds on singer's body, cremation tomorrow | Top points

Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala's killing in Mansa district of Punjab has created shockwaves across the country. The Congress, which the late singer had joined in December, has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation or the National Investigation Agency. This as the under-fire Bhagwant Mann government announced a judicial probe under a sitting judge of the Punjab & Haryana high court. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party government has been facing massive flak over its decision to withdraw two security men from Moose Wala's cover.



Here are the top developments which transpired in the probe into the killing of one of Punjab's most popular music icons.



1. According to autopsy report, 25 bullet wounds were found on Sidhu Moose Wala's body. The singer's right elbow has been broken due to bullet injuries. He sustained maximum bullets on chest and abdomen while two bullets on right leg, officials said.

2. The mortal remains of Sidhu Moose Wala will be kept at the Civil Hospital mortuary. The cremation will be done on Tuesday morning, Mansa deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said.

3. The Uttarkahand Police's Special Task Force and a Punjab Police team detained a man from Dehradun district's Shimla bypass road. Acting on a tip off, a suspicious vehicle bearing Punjab registration number in which some people were travelling was tracked in Dehradun's Nayagaon area. The suspect likely to be involved in Moose Wala's murder was taken by the Punjab Police for grilling.

4. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, named as a suspect by the Punjab Police, filed a petition in Delhi's Patiala House court fearing a fake encounter and a compromised trial. However, the court refused to entertain his plea. Bishnoi was also grilled by the Delhi Police Special Cell in the Tihar Jail.



5. Congress is out on streets against the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab over the killing of Moose Wala. The Congress held a candle protest in Chandigarh against the Bhagwant Mann government.

Chandigarh wing of Congress holds a candle march against Punjab govt condemning the murder of Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala. pic.twitter.com/bf9A1F9Xtm — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

6. A delegation of Shiromani Akali Dal led by party chief Sukhbir Singh Badal met Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit and urged him to dismiss the Bhagwant Mann government, ANI reported. “CM @BhagwantMann is directly responsible for #SidhuMooseWalaDeath. A case should be registered against him for violating his oath of office and releasing confidential info about the withdrawal of security of Moosewala as well as Sri Akal Takth Jathedar and political leaders on the AAP portal,” Badal tweeted.



7. Not just Akali Dal, a delegation of BJP leaders led by Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Kumar Sharma also met the governor. “The government isn't being run by chief minister Bhagwant Mann. It's a puppet of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha who neither know Punjab nor its sensitivity," Sharma said, while suggesting that the Punjab government should be dismissed.



8. The authorities in Delhi's Tihar jail carried out searches in the cells of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi after reports that he was behind the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala. A jail official said that some prohibited items were found inside the cell.

