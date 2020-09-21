e-paper
Since 1st lockdown, 3 lakh booked for going mask-free in Uttarakhand

Since 1st lockdown, 3 lakh booked for going mask-free in Uttarakhand

The data revealed that among the total people booked and challaned for not wearing masks, maximum 1.15 lakh were from Dehradun district.

india Updated: Sep 21, 2020 17:25 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
Uttarakhand has so far reported 40,963 Covid-19 cases and death of 491 such patients. (HT Photo)
From the time lockdown was first imposed on March 24 till September 20, over 3.03 lakh people have been booked for not wearing facemasks and 49, 852 people violated social distancing rules in public places, according to the data shared by the Uttarakhand police department on Monday.

The data revealed that among the total people booked and challaned for not wearing masks, maximum 1.15 lakh were from Dehradun district. In cases booked against those not following social distancing, the maximum cases were registered in Haridwar - 16,825.

According to the data, 4,779 people were booked for violation of lockdown norms.

Similarly, 942 people were also booked for violation of quarantine apart from 212 who were booked for allegedly spreading rumours on social media.

Ashok Kumar, director general (law and order), Uttarakhand police, said, “During the action taken to enforce the Covid-19 norms, a total of about Rs 15 crore was also collected as fine from the violators.”

“With the rising number of Covid-19 cases, the state police is strictly implementing the Covid-19 norms in the state and will continue to take strict action against the violators to ensure the health safety,” said Kumar.

Uttarakhand has so far reported 40,963 Covid-19 cases and death of 491 such patients. Dehradun district has reported the maximum 10,685 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Haridwar (8263), US Nagar (7351) and Nainital (5081). So far the state has tested over 6.05 lakh samples of which results of over 11,000 are awaited.

