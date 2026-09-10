Fugitive Harnek Singh deported to India from US after evading trial since 2013

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured the return to India of long-absconding accused Harnek Singh, who had been evading investigation and trial since 2013. Harnek Singh was deported from the United States and apprehended by CBI officials after he arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. (HT)

Singh was deported from the United States and apprehended by CBI officials after he arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Wednesday, according to a CBI press release.

What is the case about? The case pertains to allegations of conspiracy, cheating, forgery and using forged documents as genuine under the Indian Penal Code, along with offences under the Information Technology Act. The CBI registered the case in 2016.

The investigation found that in 2013, Indian nationals residing or working in Singapore were contacted through spoofed calls by fraudsters operating from India, who impersonated officials of Singapore Immigration authorities.

Also Read: CBI cracks down on ‘digital arrest’ gangs, searches 89 locations across 20 states, arrests three

The victims were falsely told that they had given incorrect information in their airport disembarkation forms and could face criminal prosecution and deportation. They were then made to pay supposed settlement fees or fines through Western Union Money Transfer to designated receivers in India.

The investigation established that the cheated money was received through a money-transfer outlet operated by Harnek Singh in association with co-accused Aditya Bhardwaj and Deepak Jain.

Singh fled India in May 2013 and subsequently entered the US illegally, where he remained absconding for more than a decade.

Trial of co-accused While Singh remained absconding, the trial against co-accused Aditya Bhardwaj and Deepak Jain was concluded before the Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI Cases), Panchkula. Both were convicted on May 26, 2025.

Despite summons and a bailable warrant being served upon him in the US through the US Department of Justice, Singh failed to appear before the trial court.

Consequently, the Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI, Panchkula, issued an open-dated non-bailable warrant of arrest against him on April 22, 2024.

The CBI subsequently pursued the matter through Interpol channels, resulting in the publication of an Interpol Red Notice against Singh. It also caused a Look-Out Circular (LOC) to be opened against his passport.

Also Read: CBI searches 89 locations across 20 states, arrests three over ‘digital arrest’ cases

Following his deportation from the US, Singh was apprehended by CBI officials at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on September 9.

He will be produced before the Special Judicial Magistrate (CBI Cases), Panchkula, Haryana, at the earliest, the release further stated.

(With inputs from Neeraj Chauhan)