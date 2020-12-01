Singhu and Tikri borders closed for traffic due to farmers’ protest, Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory

india

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 07:30 IST

The protest by farmers near Delhi is showing its impact on traffic movement at the border areas. The Delhi Traffic Police posted a tweet early on Tuesday morning which said that both Singhu and Tikri borders, where these farmers are protesting, are closed for any traffic movement.

“Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two wheeler traffic. Available Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda, Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam vihar and Dundahera,” the Delhi Traffic Police said on Twitter.

Traffic Alert



Tikri border is closed for any Traffic Movement.

Badusarai and Jhatikara Borders are open only for two wheeler trafficAvailable Open Borders to Haryana are following Borders Jharoda,Dhansa ,Daurala,Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8,Bijwasan/Bajghera,Palam vihar and Dundahera — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 1, 2020

“Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini & Vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu border,” it said in another tweet.

Traffic Alert

Singhu Border is still closed from both sides. Please take alternate route.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road.Traffic is very very heavy. Please avoid outer ring road from signature bridge to Rohini &Vice versa, GTK road, NH 44 & Singhu border — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 1, 2020

The farmers are protesting at Singhu and Tikri borders (both on the Haryana side) after rejecting Centre’s offer to move to Burari. The protesters had asked for a location in central Delhi.

Though the sit-in, which entered in its sixth day on Tuesday, has been peaceful, it has affected traffic movement in both these areas. Long queues of vehicles choked the roads as the Delhi Police kept the Singhu and Tikri borders closed.

Tractor-trolleys have occupied over a 10-km-long stretch along the Ambala-Delhi national highway.

Many protesters have cushioned their trolleys with layers of straw and laid mattresses over them to protect them from the cold. Night temperatures over the last few days have been settling at around 9 degrees Celsius.

Among the protesters are men and women aged over 70 years.

Flags of various farmers’ outfits from Punjab and Haryana can be seen fluttering atop the tractors, some of which are fitted with loudspeakers and used by the leaders of peasants’ bodies to address the gatherings.

Experts have warned that the agitation could turn into a Covid-19 superspreader event as there have been few signs of social distancing during the protests that started last week with the farmers, banded under various organisations, leaving their homes and moving towards Delhi.

The farmers are protesting against the three laws - Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 - that took effect from September 27 after President Ram Nath Kovind’s assent.

The farmers have expressed apprehension that the Centre’s farm laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates.

The government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture. It has also invited farmer unions for talks on December 1, two days ahead of a scheduled meeting.