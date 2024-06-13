Singing national anthem in morning assembly now mandatory in all Jammu and Kashmir schools

The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has made the national anthem mandatory in the morning assembly for all schools in the union territory. Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department made national anthem mandatory for all schools in the union territory. (Photo by Waseem Andrabi / Hindustan Times)

The directive has come from the principal secretary of the School Education Department through a circular, instructing all schools to make the morning assembly uniform across the Union Territory.

“Morning assembly should begin with the national anthem as per standard protocol. It has been noted that this practice is not uniformly observed across schools in the Union Territory,” read the circular, issued on Wednesday.

The department has cited that morning assemblies have been invaluable in fostering a sense of unity and discipline among the students.

“They (assemblies) serve as platforms to nurture the values of moral integrity, shared community and mental tranquillity. However, it has been observed that such a significant ritual/ tradition is not being carried out uniformly across various schools of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory,” read the circular, which suggested 16 steps for the schools to follow.

The department has also recommended inviting guest speakers and raising awareness about the environment and the drug menace as some of the steps for schools to include in the morning assemblies.

Schools have been also directed that the morning assembly will last for 20 minutes, with all students and teachers required to gather at the designated area at the start of the school day.

Teachers have been instructed to discuss autobiographies of great personalities and freedom fighters, make daily announcements regarding school events and activities, and deliver inspirational talks to motivate students and set a positive tone.

According to the circular, stress management and health tips aimed at promoting mental strength and a healthy lifestyle, along with cultural celebrations and learning about different cultures and historical events, will be incorporated into the morning assembly.

“Weekly or monthly themes such as kindness, diversity, or environmental awareness should be made part of the morning assemblies,” School Education Department has said in the circular.