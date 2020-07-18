SIT focusing on 9 points in Kanpur encounter case

india

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 10:09 IST

The special investigation team (SIT), headed by Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Bhoosreddy, in-charge of probing the Kanpur encounter case is focusing on nine points at the start of the investigation process.

The SIT will submit the report to the administration by July 31 in connection with the case.

The SIT is taking note of the actions taken against Dubey till date in connection with the various cases registered against him, it is also taking into account the complaints against him by the residents of Chaubepur and the actions taken in this regard by the station house officer, and other officials of the district.

It is also seeking evidence of any lapses which occurred in taking action against the deceased Dubey and his aides under the Gangster Act, NSA etc.

The team will also seek to find out how even after being involved in multiple crimes Dubey and his aides had arms licenses and firearms in their possession. The properties, businesses of the gangster, and his aides will also be accounted for by the SIT.

The SIT probing the Kanpur encounter case, in which eight police personnel were killed when they went to arrest gangster Vikas Dubey, will record statements of people regarding the case from today till July 25, according to government sources.

The statements will be recorded on nine points on which the investigation is underway and anyone who has information regarding the case can contact the SIT, government sources said. The SIT will not be recording statements on Saturday and Sunday as there is a lockdown on those days in the state.

Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9. He was on the run and had come to the city to offer prayers at the Mahakal temple.

Dubey was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he “attempted to flee”.

The gangster was the main accused in the encounter that took place in Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, in which a group of assailants opened fire on a police team, which had gone to arrest him. Eight police personnel were killed in the encounter.