SIT to probe murder of sacrilege accused

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe days after a Dera Sacha Sauda follower and key accused in Bargari sacrilege case, Mahinderpal Bittu, was beaten to death in an attack in Nabha prison.

At a high-level meeting of police and administrative officials in Chandigarh, Singh ordered constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the killing of Mahinderpal Bittu (49) in the high-security prison allegedly by two inmates.

In Kotkapura, Faridkot deputy commissioner and district police chief held a marathon meeting with the Dera members, who were demanding a judicial probe into the killing, and withdrawal of the sacrilege case against Bittu.

They told the Dera members and Bittu’s family members that an inquiry has been ordered into the incident and assured them of an impartial probe into the matter. The officials also informed them about the constitution of the SIT following which the Dera members and the family agreed for cremation.

The SIT will be headed by ADGP (Law and Order) Ishwar Singh, who will probe all aspects of the attack, an official statement said.

“The SIT will ascertain the conspiracy, if any, in the killing of Bittu by prison inmates. It will also investigate the role of the prison staff,” it said.

The SIT members include IG Patiala Amardeep Rai, DIG Intelligence Hardial Mann, SSP, Patiala Mandeep Singh, and AIG, Counter Intelligence Kashmir Singh.

