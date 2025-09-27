Search
Sat, Sept 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sitapur incident: Headmaster who lost temper was harassed, says UP minister

PTI |
Published on: Sept 27, 2025 01:07 am IST

Sitapur incident: Headmaster who lost temper was harassed, says UP minister

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh's Minister of Technical Education Ashish Patel on Friday termed a recent Sitapur assault incident extremely unfortunate.

Sitapur incident: Headmaster who lost temper was harassed, says UP minister
Sitapur incident: Headmaster who lost temper was harassed, says UP minister

In a post in Hindi on X, he said, "The Sitapur teacher incident is extremely unfortunate. Brijendra Verma, a hardworking, honest and regular school attendee, was harassed to the point of losing his temper. It is unfair to unilaterally blame a teacher based on a mere 20-second video clip.

"Based on the review of the CCTV footage from the time he entered the BSA office until the end, strict action should be taken against whoever is found guilty. What were the circumstances that led to the teacher committing this act? The truth must be revealed."

Patel said he has spoken with Basic Education Minister Sandeep Singh in this regard and the latter has assured him that the incident will be investigated impartially and strict action will be taken against anyone found guilty.

A basic education officer was allegedly assaulted in his office by a headmaster during an inquiry into a complaint from the staff of his school in Sitapur district, officials said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media, BEO Akhilesh Pratap Singh said Verma, the headmaster of the Nadwa Primary School in the Mahmudabad area of Sitapur, was harassing an assistant teacher of the school.

After receiving a complaint regarding the matter, the BEO summoned the headmaster to his office to discuss the issue. Singh began the inquiry by having both the headmaster and the assistant teacher face each other.

"When everyone present indicated that the headmaster was guilty, he suddenly became enraged, took out his belt and attacked me," Singh claimed.

Following the assault, the headmaster was handed over to police and has been suspended from his position by the BEO with immediate effect, according to the officials.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Sitapur incident: Headmaster who lost temper was harassed, says UP minister
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On