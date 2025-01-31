Six arrested in Bhiwandi for online fraud and cheating activities
PTI |
Jan 31, 2025 06:07 PM IST
Six apprehended from Bhiwandi for online fraud, cheating
The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have apprehended six persons, among them two juveniles, for online fraud and cheating, an official said on Friday.
The accused persons, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed from Bhiwandi town on Thursday, an official said.
One of the accused, Kaif Israr Sayyed, allegedly duped people online, and proceeds from the crime were transferred to different bank accounts opened by the other accused, police inspector Atul Adurkar said.
He said the accused connived and opened different bank accounts and obtained debit cards and chequebooks.
The official said a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and Information Technology Act.
Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
News / India News / Six arrested in Bhiwandi for online fraud and cheating activities
See Less
SHARE
Copy