Six arrested in Bhiwandi for online fraud and cheating activities

The police in Maharashtra's Thane district have apprehended six persons, among them two juveniles, for online fraud and cheating, an official said on Friday. Maharashtra's Thane district have apprehended six persons

The accused persons, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, were nabbed from Bhiwandi town on Thursday, an official said.

One of the accused, Kaif Israr Sayyed, allegedly duped people online, and proceeds from the crime were transferred to different bank accounts opened by the other accused, police inspector Atul Adurkar said.

He said the accused connived and opened different bank accounts and obtained debit cards and chequebooks.

The official said a case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and Information Technology Act.