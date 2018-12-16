HT Logo

Six dead, five critically injured in Karnataka boiler blast

The boiler blast took place in Nirani sugars at Mudhol in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district earlier today

Updated: Dec 16, 2018 15:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnataka
Six people died while five were critically injured in a boiler blast that took place in Nirani sugars at Mudhol in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district earlier today (December 16), news agency ANI reported.

Visuals from the scene were the incident took place:

More details are awaited.

