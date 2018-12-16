Six dead, five critically injured in Karnataka boiler blast

Six people died while five were critically injured in a boiler blast that took place in Nirani sugars at Mudhol in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district earlier today (December 16), news agency ANI reported.

Visuals from the scene were the incident took place:

Visuals from Nirani sugars in Mudhol, Bagalkot where 6 people died and 5 were critically injured in a boiler blast earlier today. pic.twitter.com/PlzlwjCvkd — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

More details are awaited.

First Published: Dec 16, 2018 15:22 IST