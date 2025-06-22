Six Jaipur cops shifted after theft suspect dies by suicide in custody

Jaipur: Six police personnel, including an inspector, were transferred to the police line on Sunday after a 28-year-old man, arrested for allegedly stealing two-wheelers, died by suicide inside a Jaipur police station on Saturday night, police said. The deceased’s family members staged a protest before the police station on Sunday morning, demanding suitable compensation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The man was a native of Uttar Pradesh and was associated with a gang involved in two-wheeler thefts. He was arrested while attempting such a theft and was brought to a police station on Saturday evening,” assistant police commissioner (ACP) of Jaipur Sadar circle Dharamveer Singh said.

The deceased was caught by some locals near the Jaipur railway station while he was allegedly stealing a two-wheeler. “He was also under the influence of alcohol. The locals caught him and thrashed him before handing him over to the police,” said Singh.

The deceased was asked to sit in the head moharir (HM) room at the police station, as a case of theft had been lodged against him. “Since he was intoxicated, he was made to wait in that room primarily. Meanwhile, all the staff got busy with other work and nobody was there to keep a watch on him,” Singh added.

A staff member who returned to the room later found the man hanging from the ceiling fan, the officer said. “He was immediately taken to a hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. The body was sent for an autopsy. His family was informed. They have arrived in the city on Sunday morning,” Singh said.

Jaipur police commissioner Biju George Joseph shifted six police personnel, including the inspector, two sub-inspectors, two head constables, and a constable, from the Sadar police station to the police line. “They were found to be negligent in their duty as nobody was appointed to keep a constant watch on an accused after he was detained,” Singh said.

Also Read: Panchkula: 24-year-old man in police custody dies by suicide

The deceased’s family members staged a protest before the police station on Sunday morning, demanding suitable compensation and a government job for one of his family members.

Former Congress minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and the state president of Parashuram Sena, Anil Chaturvedi, have met the family members. “This is a serious matter. Police would be totally accountable if he died by suicide under the influence of alcohol and also if he was harassed by the cops that led him taking such an extreme step. Police are responsible for everyone’s security. The government has to answer,” said Khachariyawas.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918; Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290