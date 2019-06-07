Six killed as SUV rams into stationary truck in Jind

Six persons were killed and five others injured as the Toyota Innova they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Talodha Kheri village of Jind district on Thursday around 4am.

The victims were on their way to Sirsa from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh after celebrating Eid there.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Kumar, 35, vehicle’s driver; Rahul, 24; Moien Ali, 17; Soni, 19; Firoz, 18; and Rehan,16.

The injured are currently undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak.

The police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination at the Jind general hospital.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Dharambir Singh, who rushed to the spot with a team, said, “We came to know that 11 persons had gone to UP’s Shamli to celebrate Eid on June 4. They were coming back to Sirsa when around 4am, the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed it into a parked truck. Five persons died on the spot, while the sixth one succumbed on the way to PGIMS in Rohtak.”

Villagers rescued the injured

Injured Saheed and Naved told the police that they were sleeping when the accident took place. “We heard a deafening sound and saw blood splattered all around. We were unable to come out of the vehicle as it was badly damaged, but some villagers and workers of a nearby dhaba pulled us out,” they said.

The DSP said a first information report (FIR) under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the unidentified truck driver, who managed to flee the spot after the mishap.

First Published: Jun 07, 2019 13:13 IST