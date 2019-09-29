Six killed in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan in rain fury

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 01:45 IST

At least six persons, including three minors, were killed in rain related-incidents in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, in the last 24 hours.

Three students, including a five-year-old, were killed on Saturday when a wall of a government school collapsed on them after excessive rainfall in Rajasthan’s Udaipur district, police said. The incident occurred early morning in Government Middle School, Thobwara. The school, which is situated on the foothills, was waterlogged due to excessive rainfall on Friday night, the police said.

“A wall of the school collapsed in which three children got trapped and died on the spot,” SHO of Kherwara police station Bhanwar Lal said. The victims were identified as Manisha Meena (10), Avinash (8) and Ayush (5).

In Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, three persons, including a police constable, were swept away by the strong currents of a swollen nullah, police said on Saturday.The incident occurred on Ghansor-Kedarpur Road on Friday night, they said.

Bodies of all the three deceased were recovered about a kilometre away from the place of the incident, Seoni’s additional superintendent of police, Kamlesh Kharpuse, told news agency Press Trust of India. The deceased have been identified as police constable Nihal Sahare (23) and two residents Sumat Bhagdiya (32) and Shyamlal Dhurve (24), he said.

“It was raining incessantly and the water level of the nullah had gone up. While crossing the nullah, the motorcycle was swept away by the strong currents,” Ishwari Patle, in-charge of the Kindrai police station, said.

Normal life was disrupted as heavy rains lashed wide parts of the Jammu province, causing waterlogging and traffic jams at many places in the city on Saturday. However, there was no report of any major damage in the rains.

The MeT office has predicted scattered rains at a few places in the region till October 1. Officials said there was no major report of any damage in the affected areas, but a few illegal constructed structures on the banks of streams suffered some damage due to sudden increase in the water flow.

River Krishna in Andhra Pradesh is in spate again following heavy rain in the upper catchment areas in Maharashtra and Karnataka.

The crest gates of major dams that were already full to the brim in the state had to be opened for the third time in the last couple of months to let out floodwater into the Bay of Bengal.

The flood trend, according to the SDMA, was rising though there was no threat of submergence.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast heavy to very heavy showers in parts of north Gujarat and the state’s Saurashtra-Kutch belt over the weekend. Parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra regions experienced heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, said officials. According to IMD officials, the cyclonic circulation that has formed over Saurashtra and Kutch and adjoining areas of northeast Arabian Sea is likely to get more marked in the next 48 hours.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 01:45 IST