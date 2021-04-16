Six members of family hacked to death in Andhra

Hyderabad Six members of a family, including two children, were hacked to death allegedly by a 49-year-old man over an old enmity in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district on Thursday, police said. The accused surrendered himself before the police after the crime, they added.

The incident took place at Juttada village of Pendurthy block on the outskirts of Visakhapatnam city at around 6 am. The deceased were identified as Bammidi Ramana (57), his daughter-in-law Bammidi Usha Rani (30), her children Bammidi Vijay (4) and Bammidi Urvasi (six months), her mother Allu Rama Devi (53) and her cousin Nakettlu Aruna (37).

The accused, Battina Appala Raju who used to reside in the neighbourhood, was taken into custody and a probe is underway, Visakhapatnam assistant commissioner of police (west) V Sripad Rao said.

Briefing reporters on the same, Rao said the two families (Ramana and Raju’s) have been feuding for some time and had clashed in the past few days.

“On Thursday morning, Raju entered Ramana’s house and killed all the six persons with a sickle when they were still asleep and came to the police station to surrender,” he said.

According to a senior police officer who did not wish to be named, the bad blood started after Ramana’s son Vijay Kiran, allegedly raped Raju’s 20-year-old daughter in 2018 .

A case was registered against Kiran at Pendurthy police station in the same year and a probe is still underway.

“The accused was planning to kill Kiran but the latter was not at home. So, in a fit of rage, he killed all those who were present in the house,” the officer added

A tense atmosphere prevailed in the village after Kiran, who rushed to his house, staged a protest along with his relatives in front of Raju’s house and demanded strict action against the accused and his family.

Kiran also refused to allow the police to shift the bodies to the hospital for post mortem till the accused was handed over to them. He demanded that the bodies be buried in fields belonging to Raju.