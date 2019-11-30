Six members of family killed in Gujarat’s Dahod

india

Updated: Nov 30, 2019 00:51 IST

Six members of a family in the tribal district of Gujarat’s Dahod were found dead under mysterious conditions on Friday, police said.

Preliminary investigation reveals it was a mass murder of the couple and their four children, including a girl and three boys, at a farmhouse they were living in located at Tarkada Mahudi village near Sanjeli.

“All the bodies had injury marks on the throat. It looked like a sharp weapon was used to slit their throats when they were asleep on Thursday night,” said Dahod Superintendent of Police Hitesh Joisar.

The official said forensic reports, which will be available soon, will throw further light and the dog squad too has been used to trace the accused.

The deceased have been identified as Bharat Palash (40), his wife Sami (40), daughter Deepika (12) and three sons Hemraj (10), Dipesh (8) and Ravi(6).

While the body of Bharat was found in the field, the rest of the bodies were inside the house.

“We have been talking to neighbours, family, and friends to know more about the family and their connections. So far there has been no significant information available,” said an official.