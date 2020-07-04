e-paper
Home / India News / Six passengers with fake tickets, IDs nabbed in three weeks at Patna Airport

Six passengers with fake tickets, IDs nabbed in three weeks at Patna Airport

Police said they were conducting raids to arrest two more people named by the impersonators caught at the airport.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 22:31 IST
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Patna
Some of these people caught with fake travel documents said they were duped by ticketing agents.
Some of these people caught with fake travel documents said they were duped by ticketing agents.(PTI Photo)
         

People carrying forged e-tickets or fake IDs have emerged as the new security threat at the Patna international airport with the arrest of nine such persons in the past one month. Three of these arrests were made on Saturday when Mohammad Abdul Sammad, Kundan Kumar and Mohammad Ayub Khan, all from Bihar’s Supaul district, were nabbed with fake IDs at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport. They were trying to board a flight to Jammu via Delhi.

Following a tip-off, CISF officials caught the three impersonators while they were entering the airport premises to catch an Indigo flight. They were handed over to Airport police station for further interrogation.

During the interrogation, they confessed to have received tickets from two individuals named Ashok Sardar and Rohit Rishideo. Arun Kumar, SHO of the Airport police station said raids were being conducted to nab the duo.

Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive

Earlier on June 11, three persons—Mohammad Hussain alam, Mohammad Abdul Rehman and Balram Kumar Mahaseth—all from Begusarai district were caught trying to board a Spicejet fligh to Mumbai using fake IDs. Later, police arrested two agents and one of their associates who had provided them with fake IDs. The three people to be arrested were Mohammad Junaid Alam, Vivek Kumar Singh and Madhumit Kumar Singh.

The people using fake IDs were taking advantage of the fact that original tickets are not checked at the entry gates and passengers are allowed to enter the premises on showing a print-out of the ticket along with an identification document.

Most of those caught with fake IDs were nabbed while trying to exit the building without offering compelling reasons for the same leading to security personnel checking their tickets and IDs.

