Home / India News / Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive

Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive

CM Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were among some of the top state leaders who were with the infected BJP leader during the swearing-in ceremony of nine MLCs on July 2.

india Updated: Jul 04, 2020 20:16 IST
Ruchir Kumar
Ruchir Kumar
Hindustan Times, Patna
The chief minister had met the senior BJP functionary at least twice during the last 10 days, the last being on July 2 during the swearing-in ceremony of nine MLCs. (Photo @Jduonline)
The chief minister had met the senior BJP functionary at least twice during the last 10 days, the last being on July 2 during the swearing-in ceremony of nine MLCs. (Photo @Jduonline)
         

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, his deputy Sushil Modi sent their swab samples for Covid-19 testing on Saturday evening after a senior member of the Bihar legislative council whom they had met tested positive for coronavirus.

“The CM’s swab sample has been taken today for Covid-19 test,” said chief minister’s public relations officer BK Shukla.

The chief minister had met the senior BJP functionary at least twice during the last 10 days, the last being on July 2 during the swearing-in ceremony of nine MLCs.

CM Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi and Bihar assembly speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary were among some of the top state leaders who were with the infected BJP leader during the swearing-in ceremony of nine MLCs on July 2.

Sample of deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi was also taken for Covid test.

At least 50 top political leaders had been identified during the contact tracing of the BJP functionary who had tested positive, said sources.

The BJP leader, his wife and son, all of whom had tested positive, were admitted to the AIIMS-Patna Saturday evening, said hospital sources.

“The senior BJP functionary and his wife have been admitted at our hospital and taken to the Covid isolation ward,” said AIIMS superintendent Dr CM Singh.

Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
Nitish Kumar sends sample after meeting leader who tested Covid-19 positive
