‘Skipped food’: How Meerut murder accused Muskan Rastogi spent first night in jail

Muskan Rastogi, the woman who allegedly murdered her husband Saurabh Rajput with the help of her lover Sahil Shukla, showed signs of extreme distress during her first night in jail. She reportedly kept crying the entire night and shunned food.

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla confessed to murdering and dismembering Saurabh Rajput, a merchant navy officer. She spent a restless night in Chaudhary Charan Singh jail in Meerut.

Viresh Raj Sharma, senior jail superintendent, said Muskan Rastogi didn't interact with anyone as she was being shifted to her cell.

"Muskan and her lover, Sahil Shukla, were brought to the jail around 6 pm on Wednesday. Muskan was placed in the women's barrack (barrack number 12), while Sahil was assigned to the men's barrack (barrack number 18). Muskan remained silent and did not interact with anyone. She also did not eat the provided food," he told PTI.

The agency reported citing sources that she cried the entire night. They also requested the jail authorities to place them in adjacent barracks.

The couple was produced before the chief judicial magistrate on Wednesday and remanded to 14-day judicial custody. Outside the court, they were attacked by a group of lawyers. Sahil's clothes were torn during the altercation.

Rajput's body, which was dismembered and encased in a cement-filled drum, was brought home after a post-mortem examination on Wednesday and cremated.

All you need to know about the Meerut murder

Muskan and Sahil were childhood acquaintances. They got in touch again through a WhatsApp group created by a mutual classmate. In 2019, three years after her marriage to Saurabh, they entered into a relationship.

The two met in person for the first time since school at a party organised by the WhatsApp group at a mall in Meerut, where their affair started.

They allegedly killed the man as they considered him an obstacle in their relationship. They later chopped his body, stuffed it into a container and poured cement over it.

The woman's parents, meanwhile, told the media their daughter should be punished and that the deceased used to love and support her.

